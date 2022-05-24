NVIDIA announces 12 more games with DLSS, F1 22 and Hitman 3 included

NVIDIA announces 12 new games with DLSS support, including F1 22 and Hitman 3 (which gets its new ray tracing update today).

NVIDIA didn't have a big Computex 2022 keynote, but it did cram in some cool things -- the best thing for me, the new 500Hz gaming monitor -- but also 12 new games with DLSS support.

The company announced that NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is coming to two big games: F1 22 and Hitman 3. Hitman 3 gets its ray tracing update today, as well as DLSS which will help out with performance across the board on a GeForce RTX GPU.

Hitman 3 includes a big update that packs NVIDIA DLSS, ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced shadows, and more content for gamers to enjoy. F1 22 isn't quite here yet, launching on July 1 with both NVIDIA DLSS as well as ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced transparent reflections, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and ray-traced shadows.

NVIDIA said that games with DLSS, or games that are about to have DLSS, include: