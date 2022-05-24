All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA announces 12 more games with DLSS, F1 22 and Hitman 3 included

NVIDIA announces 12 new games with DLSS support, including F1 22 and Hitman 3 (which gets its new ray tracing update today).

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 24 2022 12:51 AM CDT
NVIDIA didn't have a big Computex 2022 keynote, but it did cram in some cool things -- the best thing for me, the new 500Hz gaming monitor -- but also 12 new games with DLSS support.

The company announced that NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is coming to two big games: F1 22 and Hitman 3. Hitman 3 gets its ray tracing update today, as well as DLSS which will help out with performance across the board on a GeForce RTX GPU.

Hitman 3 includes a big update that packs NVIDIA DLSS, ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced shadows, and more content for gamers to enjoy. F1 22 isn't quite here yet, launching on July 1 with both NVIDIA DLSS as well as ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced transparent reflections, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and ray-traced shadows.

NVIDIA said that games with DLSS, or games that are about to have DLSS, include:

  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • LEAP
  • Ghost
  • Loopmancer
  • Hydroneer
  • Propnight
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
  • Turbo Sloths
  • Warstride Challenges
NVIDIA announces 12 more games with DLSS, F1 22 and Hitman 3 included 518 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

