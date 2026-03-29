ASRock's full AM5 motherboard lineup supports the new AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2

AMD recently announced the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor, the company's first desktop CPU with dual second-generation 3D V-Cache technology. This chiplet processor is powered by an impressive 16 Zen 5 cores and features 208MB of total cache. This is the "most ever built into a Ryzen processor," with the company saying that it's built for developers and creators.
Of course, as CPUs with 3D V-Cache technology are fantastic for PC gaming, we can probably throw that into the mix too. With a power rating of 200W, AMD notes that the new CPU delivers 5-10% performance improvements over the current Ryzen 9 9950X3D flagship in popular creative apps and workloads like DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and Unreal Engine.
And as the latest AM5 CPU, the good news is that the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition works with existing motherboards. In fact, ASRock has confirmed that its entire lineup of X870E, X870, B850, B850M, X670E, B650, B650M, and A620 motherboards is ready to pair with the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, for a total of 90 motherboards.
- Read more: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 'Dual 3D V-Cache' CPU benched: beats 9950X3D with chunky 192MB L3 cache
- Read more: AMD officially unveils the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, armed with 208MB of cache and a 200W TDP
- Read more: ASRock's new B650M Pro X3D motherboards: budget mobos optimized for AMD Ryzen X3D CPUs
The new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is set to launch on April 22, and for "optimal compatibility and performance," ASRock recommends updating to the latest BIOS version. Here's the breakdown of all ASRock motherboards and "validated" BIOS versions for the new CPU.
|Model
|Validated BIOS version
|X870E Taichi OCF
|4.03
|X870E Taichi
|4.03
|X870E Taichi Lite
|4.03
|X870E Nova WiFi
|4.03
|X870 Taichi Creator
|4.03
|X870 Steel Legend WiFi
|4.03
|X870 Riptide WiFi
|4.03
|X870 Pro-A WiFi
|4.03
|X870 Pro RS WiFi
|4.03
|X870 Pro RS
|4.03
|X870 NOVA WiFi
|4.03
|X870 LiveMixer WiFi
|4.03
|B850 Rock WiFi 7
|1.01
|B850 Riptide WiFi
|4.03
|B850 Pro-A WiFi
|4.03
|B850 Pro-A
|4.03
|B850 Pro RS WiFi
|4.03
|B850 Pro RS
|4.03
|B850 Steel Legend WiFi
|4.03
|B850 LiveMixer WiFi
|4.03
|B850 Challenger WiFi White
|4.03
|B850 Challenger WiFi
|4.03
|B850M-X WiFi R2.0
|4.03
|B850M-X WiFi
|4.03
|B850M-X R2.0
|4.03
|B850M-X
|4.03
|B850M-A
|4.03
|B850M Steel Legend WiFi
|4.03
|B850M Rock WiFi
|4.04
|B850M Riptide WiFi
|4.03
|B850M Pro-A WiFi
|4.03
|B850M Pro-A
|4.03
|B850M Pro RS WiFi White
|4.03
|B850M Pro RS WiFi
|4.03
|B850M Pro RS
|4.03
|B850M Pro Plus WiFi
|4.03
|B850M Challenger WiFi White
|4.04
|B850M Challenger WiFi
|4.04
|B850M Challenger
|4.04
|B850I Lightning WiFi
|4.03
|B840M-HVS
|4.03
|X670E Taichi Carrara
|4.03
|X670E Taichi
|4.03
|X670E Steel Legend
|4.03
|X670E Pro RS
|4.03
|X670E PG Lightning
|4.03
|B650E Taichi Lite
|4.03
|B650E Taichi
|4.03
|B650E Steel Legend WiFi
|4.10
|B650E PG-ITX WiFi
|4.03
|B650E PG Riptide WiFi
|4.10
|B650 Steel Legend WiFi
|4.03
|B650 Pro RS WiFi
|4.03
|B650 Pro RS
|4.03
|B650 PG Lightning WiFi
|4.10
|B650 PG Lightning
|4.03
|B650 LiveMixer
|4.10
|B650M-HDV/M.2 White
|4.03
|B650M-HDV/M.2
|4.03
|B650M-H/M.2+ WiFi
|4.03
|B650M-H/M.2+
|4.03
|B650M Pro X3D WiFi
|4.03
|B650M Pro X3D
|4.03
|B650M Pro RS WiFi
|4.03
|B650M Pro RS
|4.03
|B650M PG Riptide WiFi White
|4.10
|B650M PG Riptide WiFi
|4.10
|B650M PG Riptide
|4.10
|B650M PG Lightning WiFi
|4.03
|B650M PG Lightning
|4.03
|B650I Lightning WiFi
|4.03
|A620M-HDVP
|4.03
|A620M-HDV/M.2+ TPM
|4.03
|A620M-HDV/M.2+
|4.03
|A620M-HDV/M.2
|4.03
|A620M Pro RS WiFi
|4.10
|A620M Pro RS
|4.10
|A620I Lightning WiFi
|4.03
|A620AM-X WiFi
|4.03
|A620AM-X
|4.03
|A620AM-HVS
|4.03
|A620AM-HD
|4.03
|A620AM-H2
|4.03
|A620AM Pro-A WiFi
|4.03
|A620AM Pro-A
|4.03
|A620AM Pro WiFi
|4.03
|A620AM Pro RS WiFi
|4.03
|A620AM Pro RS
|4.03
|A620AM Pro
|4.03
|A620AI WiFi
|4.03