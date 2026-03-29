ASRock's full AM5 motherboard lineup supports the new AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2

ASRock's entire lineup of 90 AM5 motherboards are ready for AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor and validated with the latest BIOS.

TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition features 16 Zen 5 cores and 208 MB of cache with dual 3D V-Cache, boosting creative app performance by 5-10%. Launching April 22, it's supported by 90 ASRock AM5 motherboards with recommended BIOS updates for optimal compatibility and performance.

AMD recently announced the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor, the company's first desktop CPU with dual second-generation 3D V-Cache technology. This chiplet processor is powered by an impressive 16 Zen 5 cores and features 208MB of total cache. This is the "most ever built into a Ryzen processor," with the company saying that it's built for developers and creators.

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Of course, as CPUs with 3D V-Cache technology are fantastic for PC gaming, we can probably throw that into the mix too. With a power rating of 200W, AMD notes that the new CPU delivers 5-10% performance improvements over the current Ryzen 9 9950X3D flagship in popular creative apps and workloads like DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and Unreal Engine.

And as the latest AM5 CPU, the good news is that the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition works with existing motherboards. In fact, ASRock has confirmed that its entire lineup of X870E, X870, B850, B850M, X670E, B650, B650M, and A620 motherboards is ready to pair with the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, for a total of 90 motherboards.

The new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is set to launch on April 22, and for "optimal compatibility and performance," ASRock recommends updating to the latest BIOS version. Here's the breakdown of all ASRock motherboards and "validated" BIOS versions for the new CPU.