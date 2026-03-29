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ASRock's full AM5 motherboard lineup supports the new AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2

ASRock's entire lineup of 90 AM5 motherboards are ready for AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor and validated with the latest BIOS.

ASRock's full AM5 motherboard lineup supports the new AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2
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TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition features 16 Zen 5 cores and 208 MB of cache with dual 3D V-Cache, boosting creative app performance by 5-10%. Launching April 22, it's supported by 90 ASRock AM5 motherboards with recommended BIOS updates for optimal compatibility and performance.

AMD recently announced the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor, the company's first desktop CPU with dual second-generation 3D V-Cache technology. This chiplet processor is powered by an impressive 16 Zen 5 cores and features 208MB of total cache. This is the "most ever built into a Ryzen processor," with the company saying that it's built for developers and creators.

ASRock's full AM5 motherboard lineup supports the new AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 2
2

Of course, as CPUs with 3D V-Cache technology are fantastic for PC gaming, we can probably throw that into the mix too. With a power rating of 200W, AMD notes that the new CPU delivers 5-10% performance improvements over the current Ryzen 9 9950X3D flagship in popular creative apps and workloads like DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and Unreal Engine.

And as the latest AM5 CPU, the good news is that the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition works with existing motherboards. In fact, ASRock has confirmed that its entire lineup of X870E, X870, B850, B850M, X670E, B650, B650M, and A620 motherboards is ready to pair with the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, for a total of 90 motherboards.

The new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is set to launch on April 22, and for "optimal compatibility and performance," ASRock recommends updating to the latest BIOS version. Here's the breakdown of all ASRock motherboards and "validated" BIOS versions for the new CPU.

ModelValidated BIOS version
X870E Taichi OCF4.03
X870E Taichi4.03
X870E Taichi Lite4.03
X870E Nova WiFi4.03
X870 Taichi Creator4.03
X870 Steel Legend WiFi4.03
X870 Riptide WiFi4.03
X870 Pro-A WiFi4.03
X870 Pro RS WiFi4.03
X870 Pro RS4.03
X870 NOVA WiFi4.03
X870 LiveMixer WiFi4.03
B850 Rock WiFi 71.01
B850 Riptide WiFi4.03
B850 Pro-A WiFi4.03
B850 Pro-A4.03
B850 Pro RS WiFi4.03
B850 Pro RS4.03
B850 Steel Legend WiFi4.03
B850 LiveMixer WiFi4.03
B850 Challenger WiFi White4.03
B850 Challenger WiFi4.03
B850M-X WiFi R2.04.03
B850M-X WiFi4.03
B850M-X R2.04.03
B850M-X4.03
B850M-A4.03
B850M Steel Legend WiFi4.03
B850M Rock WiFi4.04
B850M Riptide WiFi4.03
B850M Pro-A WiFi4.03
B850M Pro-A4.03
B850M Pro RS WiFi White4.03
B850M Pro RS WiFi4.03
B850M Pro RS4.03
B850M Pro Plus WiFi4.03
B850M Challenger WiFi White4.04
B850M Challenger WiFi4.04
B850M Challenger4.04
B850I Lightning WiFi4.03
B840M-HVS4.03
X670E Taichi Carrara4.03
X670E Taichi4.03
X670E Steel Legend4.03
X670E Pro RS4.03
X670E PG Lightning4.03
B650E Taichi Lite4.03
B650E Taichi4.03
B650E Steel Legend WiFi4.10
B650E PG-ITX WiFi4.03
B650E PG Riptide WiFi4.10
B650 Steel Legend WiFi4.03
B650 Pro RS WiFi4.03
B650 Pro RS4.03
B650 PG Lightning WiFi4.10
B650 PG Lightning4.03
B650 LiveMixer4.10
B650M-HDV/M.2 White4.03
B650M-HDV/M.24.03
B650M-H/M.2+ WiFi4.03
B650M-H/M.2+4.03
B650M Pro X3D WiFi4.03
B650M Pro X3D4.03
B650M Pro RS WiFi4.03
B650M Pro RS4.03
B650M PG Riptide WiFi White4.10
B650M PG Riptide WiFi4.10
B650M PG Riptide4.10
B650M PG Lightning WiFi4.03
B650M PG Lightning4.03
B650I Lightning WiFi4.03
A620M-HDVP4.03
A620M-HDV/M.2+ TPM4.03
A620M-HDV/M.2+4.03
A620M-HDV/M.24.03
A620M Pro RS WiFi4.10
A620M Pro RS4.10
A620I Lightning WiFi4.03
A620AM-X WiFi4.03
A620AM-X4.03
A620AM-HVS4.03
A620AM-HD4.03
A620AM-H24.03
A620AM Pro-A WiFi4.03
A620AM Pro-A4.03
A620AM Pro WiFi4.03
A620AM Pro RS WiFi4.03
A620AM Pro RS4.03
A620AM Pro4.03
A620AI WiFi4.03
Photo of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Desktop Processor
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* Prices last scanned 3/29/2026 at 8:55 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:asrock.com

Senior Editor

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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