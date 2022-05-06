All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Amazing satellite views capture this years first solar eclipse

The first solar eclipse of the year on April 30th was captured by NOAA satellites that spotted the lunar disk blocking the sun.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, May 6 2022 4:43 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The National Solar Observatory (NSO) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have released telescope and satellite views of the latest solar eclipse.

The partial solar eclipse on April 30th was viewable only from the Southern Hemisphere, in parts of Antarctica, South America, the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. However, NOAA satellites were also able to view the event from space. NOAA's GOES-16 satellite captured the moon passing in front of the sun, while its GOES-East satellite spotted the moon's shadow passing over Earth.

Some ground-based telescopes also caught the event, such as the National Science Foundation's Global Oscillation Network Group (GONG) telescope at their NOIRLab Cerro Tololo site located in Chile. The next eclipse is due on May 15th, when May's full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will undergo a total lunar eclipse. After that, another solar eclipse is due on October 25th, 2022.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Read more: World's first flying car airport opens in the United Kingdom

Read more: New 'impossible' discovery could make computers 400 times faster

Amazing satellite views capture this years first solar eclipse 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Gskyer Telescope, 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount Astronomical Refracting

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$99.99
$99.99$99.99$99.59
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2022 at 12:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.