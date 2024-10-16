All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Science, Space, Health & Robotics

NASA confirms the Sun has reached its most dangerous period in its 11-year cycle

NASA has confirmed the Sun has reached its solar maximum in its 11-year solar cycle, which is where solar activity is at its highest levels.

NASA confirms the Sun has reached its most dangerous period in its 11-year cycle
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

NASA has taken to its blog to confirm the Sun has now reached the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, meaning we can expect a lot more activity out of our local star.

The space agency informed reporters on Tuesday, along with representatives from the Solar Cycle Prediction Panel and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), that the Sun has entered its solar maximum period, which can continue throughout next year. NASA explains that during the Sun's solar maximum, the Sun's magnetic activity is at its highest, which increases the number of sunspots that lead to solar eruptions that can and have impacted Earth.

Solar activity can affect critical infrastructure on Earth, such as communications systems, satellites, and power grids, which can all be disrupted during intense geomagnetic storms caused by solar blasts. On the positive side, increased solar activity means the frequency of auroras have increased. An example of the Sun's 11-year solar cycle paying off in the form of impressive auroras only occurred in May this year when Earth was hit with a barrage of coronal mass ejections (CMEs), or blasts of charged particles that created the strongest geomagnetic storm Earth has experienced in the last two decades.

NASA writes, "and possibly among the strongest displays of auroras on record in the past 500 years."

NASA confirms the Sun has reached its most dangerous period in its 11-year cycle 56516615
2

"During solar maximum, the number of sunspots, and therefore, the amount of solar activity, increases. This increase in activity provides an exciting opportunity to learn about our closest star - but also causes real effects at Earth and throughout our solar system," said Jamie Favors, director, Space Weather Program at NASA Headquarters in Washington

"This announcement doesn't mean that this is the peak of solar activity we'll see this solar cycle. While the Sun has reached the solar maximum period, the month that solar activity peaks on the Sun will not be identified for months or years," said Elsayed Talaat, director of space weather operations at NOAA

Photo of the product for sale

Microsoft System Builder | Windоws 11 Home

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.99
$119.99$119.99$119.99
Buy
-
--$138.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2024 at 7:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:science.nasa.gov, svs.gsfc.nasa.gov, space.com

Junior Editor

Email Jak ConnorFollow Jak Connor on XFollow Jak Connor on LinkedIn

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles