The 'Flower Moon' lunar eclipse is coming mid-May, mark your calendars

May's total lunar eclipse will accompany the Flower Moon full moon on the night of May 15th into the early hours of May 16th.

May's full moon is known as the Flower Moon to signify the wildflowers that bloom throughout the month in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Flower Moon will undergo a total lunar eclipse on the night of May 15th to May 16th, with the eclipse beginning around 01:32 UTC on May 16th. The eclipse will nearly reach its maximum around the time of the full moon, which will happen almost three hours later at 04:14 UTC, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

These timings will vary somewhat depending on your location across the globe, as the moon needs to be on the opposite side of the Earth to the sun for a full moon to occur. The total lunar eclipse comes about two weeks after April's partial solar eclipse, giving another time for the Earth to come in between the moon and the sun for a total lunar eclipse.

For more information about how the viewing times change based on location, checked out the Space.com breakdown here.

