Tesla Model S with motorized tilting screen spotted, video on Twitter

Tesla has rolled out a new Model S with an upgraded, factory-equipped, motorized, swiveling center screen... all inside of a Model S and posted on Twitter. Check it out:

The infotainment display at the center of the Model S has received a small, yet significant quality-of-life improvement from Tesla. The display is usually static and can't be moved, but now it can be tweaked so that the driver can more easily see, the passenger to their side, or people sitting in the back (especially if the car was parked).

It's not like you couldn't get this before, as you could get an aftermarket mod for your Model S and Model X -- but Tesla also had its website tease the center display with a "left-right" tilt option last year. Now it's finally here, but the web pages were updated -- with those details removed -- unfortunately.

Telsa podcast Ride the Lightning host, Ryan McCaffrey, confirmed the news: "Just got rock-solid confirmation from a Tesla source that the latest Model S and Model X cars built have the long-awaited center-screen tilting functionality. Or at least, the hardware to do so. Presumably an upcoming software update will enable it in the UI".