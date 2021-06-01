All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tesla's tweaked Model S and X will pack custom AMD RDNA 2 GPUs

AMD semi-custom technology is inside of the Xbox, PlayStation, Tesla, future Samsung phones, gaming PCs, supercomputers, and more.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 7:05 PM CDT
Tesla announced its refreshed Model S and Model X electric cars back in January 2021, which would be powered by an unknown new infotainment system capable of pumping out 10 TFLOPs of power.

Well, now we know what is inside of it thanks to AMD's show-stealing Computex 2021 keynote. AMD will be providing Tesla with a custom RDNA 2 GPU for the new Model S and Model X, which is the same GPU technology inside of Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S and Sony's PlayStation 5 next-gen consoles.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su herself confirmed the news during the Computex 2021 all-virtual keynote, with the new Tesla's packing new semi-custom APUs with Ryzen + Radeon technologies infused into the infotainment system.

Inside of Tesla's upgraded Model S and Model X vehicles will be a large 17-inch Cinematic display with a native 2200 x 1300 resolution. The infotainment system is based on the Tesla Gaming Arcade platform, with gaming and media flowing from the system.

A few months ago we heard that Tesla would be using a semi-custom APU based on the Navi 23 GPU, which would have 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory bus with up to 224GB/sec of memory bandwidth. This means the Tesla 2021 Model S/X vehicles will have the same compute power as Microsoft's slower Xbox Series S console.

Tesla's built-in system will have enough power to run CD PROJEKT RED's hot mess of a game: Cyberpunk 2077, too.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

