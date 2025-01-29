Tesla cars now drive themselves after being made, to loading docks without human intervention

Tesla's can now drive themselves from their birthplace at the factory, to their desginated loading dock... all without human intervention.

The company posted to its Tesla AI account on X, showing it has automated the process that saves dozens of employees, and thousands of hours of time per year. Tesla is using its FSD (Full Self Driving) technology in unsupervised mode inside of their software to drive this (no pun intended).

In the video that Tesla shared, you can see the electric vehicles navigating intersections on their own, finding its way to an available bay, and parking itself. This is achieved by using the AI hardware inside of each Tesla car, as well as the computer vision system, also inside of every EV it makes.

In its post on X, the Tesla AI post explained: "Teslas now drive themselves from their birthplace at the factory to their designated loading dock lanes without human intervention. One step closer to large-scale unsupervised FSD".

It's an impressive feat: making a Tesla vehicle and having it drive from its "birthplace" (very cool to see Tesla say this) and out of the factory, down into loading dock lanes all without human intervention. Imagine where we're going to be later this year, and into 2026, let alone the next 5-10 years to come if Tesla is already doing this. Impressive stuff!