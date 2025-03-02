TSMC has secured orders for the latest Tesla FSD chips on its 4nm-5nm process

Tesla is getting TSMC to make its new FSD chips on its 4nm-5nm process, after the company rolls out Full Self-Driving in China to great success.

Tesla has reportedly tapped TSMC to make its new FSD chips for China, using the company's 4nm-5nm process nodes according to the latest reports, just as the company has expanded its Full Self-Driving capabilities to its vehicles in China.

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that as Tesla's huge Full Self-Driving (FSD) rollout in mainland in China is happening right now to great success, industry sources suggest TSMC has secured orders for Tesla's new FSD chips built on the company's 4nm-5nm process node.

Samsung is still providing production and memory support for older Tesla FSD chips, so not all of the chips are in TSMC's basket: pun not intended, but I couldn't not write that. Tesla's Dojo AI supercomputer trains its FSD system, running on chips made by TSMC on its 5nm process with advanced InFo-SoW packaging to provide customized high-speed computing needs.

FSD's expansion in China will create more demand for CMOS image sensors (CIS) according to UDN, which says that the rapid development of autonomous driving technology and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the launch of FSD functionality by Tesla are helping its advancements in the country. Tesla owners in China can access the latest FSD update which includes urban Autopilot, automatic lane changes, and traffic sign recognition, but it requires HW4.0 and an Autopilot package upgrade.