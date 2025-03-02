All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Electric Vehicles & Cars

TSMC has secured orders for the latest Tesla FSD chips on its 4nm-5nm process

Tesla is getting TSMC to make its new FSD chips on its 4nm-5nm process, after the company rolls out Full Self-Driving in China to great success.

TSMC has secured orders for the latest Tesla FSD chips on its 4nm-5nm process
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Tesla has partnered with TSMC to produce new FSD chips for China using 4nm-5nm process nodes.

Tesla has reportedly tapped TSMC to make its new FSD chips for China, using the company's 4nm-5nm process nodes according to the latest reports, just as the company has expanded its Full Self-Driving capabilities to its vehicles in China.

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that as Tesla's huge Full Self-Driving (FSD) rollout in mainland in China is happening right now to great success, industry sources suggest TSMC has secured orders for Tesla's new FSD chips built on the company's 4nm-5nm process node.

Samsung is still providing production and memory support for older Tesla FSD chips, so not all of the chips are in TSMC's basket: pun not intended, but I couldn't not write that. Tesla's Dojo AI supercomputer trains its FSD system, running on chips made by TSMC on its 5nm process with advanced InFo-SoW packaging to provide customized high-speed computing needs.

FSD's expansion in China will create more demand for CMOS image sensors (CIS) according to UDN, which says that the rapid development of autonomous driving technology and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the launch of FSD functionality by Tesla are helping its advancements in the country. Tesla owners in China can access the latest FSD update which includes urban Autopilot, automatic lane changes, and traffic sign recognition, but it requires HW4.0 and an Autopilot package upgrade.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$539.95 USD
$569.30 USD $612.95 USD
Buy
-
- $670.99 USD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $749.99 CAD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $754.98 CAD
Buy
£513
£518 £478.99
Buy
$539.95 USD
$569.30 USD $612.95 USD
Buy
-
- $929 AUD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2025 at 5:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:money.udn.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles