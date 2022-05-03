Elon Musk replies to William Shatner's request to be 'face of Twitter'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has replied to Captain Kirk actor William Shatner who asked Musk if he could be the new 'face of Twitter'.

Famed "Star Trek" actor William Shatner recently asked Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk if he could be the new face of Twitter.

Following Musk's official purchase of Twitter and entering into a year-long closing deal, the billionaire entrepreneur has received multiple requests from various public figures asking him to make certain changes to the social media platform. Additionally, Musk has received countless questions regarding which changes he will implement and why.

On a lighter note, Shatner seems to have coyly asked Musk if he could hire him "as the face of Twitter", adding that he should remove the Twitter bird logo with the hashtag "#dumpthebird". Musk replied to Captain Kirk's tweet, saying that "You will always be my Captain". Recently, Musk revealed a change that is likely to be implemented into Twitter's direct-messaging system. To find out what check out this link here.

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Here's the true scale of our solar system in a mind-blowing animation

Read more: Ukraine military admits it made up legendary 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter

Read more: Warren Buffet says he wouldn't even pay $25 for every Bitcoin ever