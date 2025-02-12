Sam Altman says he feels sorry for Elon Musk's life-long 'insecurities'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said during an interview that Elon Musk's whole life is 'from a position of insecurity' and that he 'feels for him'.

TL;DR: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rejected Elon Musk's $97.4 billion bid to purchase the company, suggesting Musk's actions stem from lifelong insecurities. Altman believes Musk aims to slow OpenAI due to competition with his AI company, xAI. Altman expressed sympathy for Musk, doubting his happiness. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rejected Elon Musk's $97.4 billion bid to purchase the company, suggesting Musk's actions stem from lifelong insecurities. Altman believes Musk aims to slow OpenAI due to competition with his AI company, xAI. Altman expressed sympathy for Musk, doubting his happiness.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently stated in an interview he feels sorry for Elon Musk's lifelong "insecurities" after OpenAI rejected Musk's bid to purchase the company for $97.4 billion.

The feud between Musk and Altman has certainly been heating up as of late and then reached a boiling point on Monday when the Wall Street Journal reported Musk offered to purchase OpenAI for a whopping $97.4 billion. However, that bid was rejected by OpenAI, and the company's CEO, Sam Altman, took to X to post a rebuttal offer for X, writing, "No thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want." In response to that X post from Altman, Musk wrote, "Swindler."

But now things have seemingly taken a more personal turn, as Altman has stated during a recent Bloomberg interview at the Paris AI Action Summit that this recent offer from Musk is just one of the many tactics the Tesla CEO has attempted in the past. When asked what Musk's goal would be with this offer Altman said he believes Musk is trying to slow OpenAI down due to Musk's AI company, xAI, being a direct competitor. However, Altman said he wishes Musk would compete by "building a better product," but "I think there's been a lot of tactics. Many, many lawsuits, all sorts of other crazy stuff. Now this."

When asked if Musk's approach comes from a position of insecurity about xAI, Altman said, "Probably his whole life is from a position of insecurity. I feel for the guy." Altman was asked if he does feel for Musk, which he replied, "I do actually. I don't think he's like a happy person. I do feel for him."