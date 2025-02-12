All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Sam Altman says he feels sorry for Elon Musk's life-long 'insecurities'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said during an interview that Elon Musk's whole life is 'from a position of insecurity' and that he 'feels for him'.

Sam Altman says he feels sorry for Elon Musk's life-long 'insecurities'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rejected Elon Musk's $97.4 billion bid to purchase the company, suggesting Musk's actions stem from lifelong insecurities. Altman believes Musk aims to slow OpenAI due to competition with his AI company, xAI. Altman expressed sympathy for Musk, doubting his happiness.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently stated in an interview he feels sorry for Elon Musk's lifelong "insecurities" after OpenAI rejected Musk's bid to purchase the company for $97.4 billion.

The feud between Musk and Altman has certainly been heating up as of late and then reached a boiling point on Monday when the Wall Street Journal reported Musk offered to purchase OpenAI for a whopping $97.4 billion. However, that bid was rejected by OpenAI, and the company's CEO, Sam Altman, took to X to post a rebuttal offer for X, writing, "No thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want." In response to that X post from Altman, Musk wrote, "Swindler."

But now things have seemingly taken a more personal turn, as Altman has stated during a recent Bloomberg interview at the Paris AI Action Summit that this recent offer from Musk is just one of the many tactics the Tesla CEO has attempted in the past. When asked what Musk's goal would be with this offer Altman said he believes Musk is trying to slow OpenAI down due to Musk's AI company, xAI, being a direct competitor. However, Altman said he wishes Musk would compete by "building a better product," but "I think there's been a lot of tactics. Many, many lawsuits, all sorts of other crazy stuff. Now this."

When asked if Musk's approach comes from a position of insecurity about xAI, Altman said, "Probably his whole life is from a position of insecurity. I feel for the guy." Altman was asked if he does feel for Musk, which he replied, "I do actually. I don't think he's like a happy person. I do feel for him."

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles