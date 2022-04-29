All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL unveils CVN Guardian DDR5 gaming RAM: 16GB DDR5-6000 for $279

COLORFUL launches its new CVN Guardian DDR5 memory: DDR5-4800 through to DDR5-6000 with prices starting at $279 for 16GB DDR5-6000.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 29 2022 10:04 PM CDT
COLORFUL has just announced its new CVN Guardian DDR5 memory, ready to rock and roll with Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and Z690 motherboards.

The new COLORFUL CVN Guardian DDR5 memory comes in DDR5-4800, DDR5-5600, and DDR5-6000 speeds all in 16GB modules (single stick 16GB, so you'd need to buy two if you want 32GB, four if you want 64GB DDR5 RAM).

The company designed its new CVN Guardian DDR5 memory to go hand-in-hand with its COLORFUL CVN Series motherboards: available in the CVN B660M GAMING FROZEN, and CVN Z690 GAMING FROZEN. These motherboards will match the aesthetics of the new CVN Guardian DDR5 memory, and look killer in a gaming PC.

COLORFUL explains that its new CVN Guardian DDR5 memory is "rigorously tested", detailing it: "The CVN Guardian DDR5 memory is rigorously tested to guarantee stability and durability. Each memory module has been tested to withstand vibration, shocks, extreme temperatures, and accidental drops. It also passed through a 48-hour stability test. COLORFUL also worked closely with other major motherboard manufacturers for compatibility".

  • CVN Guardian DDR5-4800 16GB: $169
  • CVN Guardian DDR5-5600 16GB: $239
  • CVN Guardian DDR5-6000 16GB: $279
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

