COLORFUL unveils CVN Guardian DDR5 gaming RAM: 16GB DDR5-6000 for $279

COLORFUL launches its new CVN Guardian DDR5 memory: DDR5-4800 through to DDR5-6000 with prices starting at $279 for 16GB DDR5-6000.

COLORFUL has just announced its new CVN Guardian DDR5 memory, ready to rock and roll with Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and Z690 motherboards.

The new COLORFUL CVN Guardian DDR5 memory comes in DDR5-4800, DDR5-5600, and DDR5-6000 speeds all in 16GB modules (single stick 16GB, so you'd need to buy two if you want 32GB, four if you want 64GB DDR5 RAM).

The company designed its new CVN Guardian DDR5 memory to go hand-in-hand with its COLORFUL CVN Series motherboards: available in the CVN B660M GAMING FROZEN, and CVN Z690 GAMING FROZEN. These motherboards will match the aesthetics of the new CVN Guardian DDR5 memory, and look killer in a gaming PC.

COLORFUL explains that its new CVN Guardian DDR5 memory is "rigorously tested", detailing it: "The CVN Guardian DDR5 memory is rigorously tested to guarantee stability and durability. Each memory module has been tested to withstand vibration, shocks, extreme temperatures, and accidental drops. It also passed through a 48-hour stability test. COLORFUL also worked closely with other major motherboard manufacturers for compatibility".