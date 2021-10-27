All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL debuts iGame Z690 Ultra D5 motherboard, ready for Alder Lake

COLORFUL is ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs with its iGame Z690 Ultra motherboard, and DDR5 memory.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 27 2021 9:50 PM CDT
COLORFUL has unveiled its new enthusiast-class iGame Z690 Ultra D5 motherboard, ready for Intel's just-released 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and the flagship Core i9-12900K processor.

COLORFUL debuts iGame Z690 Ultra D5 motherboard, ready for Alder Lake 01 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL's new iGame Z690 Ultra D5 motherboard has the expected LGA 1700 socket, ready for any of the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs, with 4 x DDR5 DIMM slots ready for up to 128GB of DDR5 memory. COLORFUL has a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot here, with another PCIe 4.0 x16 backing it up.

There's active cooling on the Z690 chipset, with a unique design on the heat sink and fan of the COLORFUL iGame Z690 Ultra D5 motherboard. COLORFUL is calling it the Ice Terrace Space 1.0 Heatsink, which is a name I love. It sounds so ridiculous, but it suits the style of aesthetic.

COLORFUL debuts iGame Z690 Ultra D5 motherboard, ready for Alder Lake 02 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL uses an aluminum extrusion molding process, with a wicked wave-like design that has multiple layers to "increase surface area and maximize heat dissipation". It does a great job at making the board look unique, but unfortunately, most gamers won't be able to buy it as it will be in limited markets.

COLORFUL debuts iGame Z690 Ultra D5 motherboard, ready for Alder Lake 03 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL debuts iGame Z690 Ultra D5 motherboard, ready for Alder Lake 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

