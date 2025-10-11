COLORFUL intros its first AMD X870E motherboard: the new CVN X870E ARK FROZEN

COLORFUL has just introduced its new CVN X870E ARK FROZEN motherboard, its first X870E-based motherboard. Check it out:
The new COLORFUL CVN X870E ARK FROZEN motherboard sports a gorgeous white PCB that is covered by the company's in-house Aries frost cooling armor and a full-sized metal backplate. On the power delivery side of things we've got a 16+2+1 phase VRM design with 80A DrMOS and dual 8-pin EPS power connectors.
COLORFUL's new CVN X870E ARK FROZEN motherboard will support AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 series CPUs (including their wicked-fast X3D chips), while supporting up to 192GB of DDR5 memory at up to 8200 MT/s, with both EXPO and XMP profiles.
There are 5 x M.2 SSD slots, 3 x PCIe 5.0 x4 and 2 x PCIe 4.0 x4 for connectivity for SSDs, graphics card, and more. On the storage side of things (along with the 5 x M.2 slots) there are 4 x SATA 6Gbps ports, but if you're using the second or third M.2 SSD slot, the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot will drop down to x8 mode.
On the I/O side of things, the rear I/O includes dual USB4 40Gbps Type-C ports, a bunch of USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 (not HDMI 2.1, unfortunately), super-fast 5GbE LAN, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. On the front I/O, we've got a 20Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C connector with 30W Power Delivery output.
We don't know how much the new CVN X870E ARK FROZEN motherboard will cost, as the company hasn't confirmed if it will be selling it outside of China, and it's not listed for sale in the country just yet.
CVN X870E ARK FROZEN V14 Feature Highlights:
- CVN series exclusive customized white motherboard
- CVN constellation series customized frost cooling armor, with full-coverage condenser to enhance heat dissipation
- Adopting 16+2+1 phase enhanced power supply design (core power supply Dr MOS 80A)
- Provides 3 PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 SSD slots and 2 PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 SSD slots
- Provides 1 front USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 20Gbps Type-C high-speed interface, supports PD 30W
- Provides 2 rear USB4 40Gbps Type-C interfaces, supports video output, supports up to 4K 60Hz resolution
- Equipped with Realtek 5G high-speed wired network card and WiFi 7 wireless network card, supports Bluetooth 5.4
- Supports iGame Center lighting control software can synchronously adjust the lighting effects of the radiator, cooling fan, and memory.
- The I/O backplane supports one-click BIOS upgrade function.
- Six major protection technologies ensure more stable product operation.
- 200 processes are strictly tested to ensure quality.
- The PCB atomization process has been fully upgraded.
- "410" quality service ensures after-sales service.