COLORFUL intros its first AMD X870E motherboard: the new CVN X870E ARK FROZEN

TL;DR: COLORFUL's new CVN X870E ARK FROZEN motherboard features a white PCB with Aries frost cooling armor, a robust 16+2+1 phase VRM, and supports AMD Ryzen 7000-9000 series CPUs with up to 192GB DDR5 at 8200 MT/s. It offers multiple PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, USB4 Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 7, and 5GbE LAN for high-performance connectivity.

The new COLORFUL CVN X870E ARK FROZEN motherboard sports a gorgeous white PCB that is covered by the company's in-house Aries frost cooling armor and a full-sized metal backplate. On the power delivery side of things we've got a 16+2+1 phase VRM design with 80A DrMOS and dual 8-pin EPS power connectors.

COLORFUL's new CVN X870E ARK FROZEN motherboard will support AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 series CPUs (including their wicked-fast X3D chips), while supporting up to 192GB of DDR5 memory at up to 8200 MT/s, with both EXPO and XMP profiles.

There are 5 x M.2 SSD slots, 3 x PCIe 5.0 x4 and 2 x PCIe 4.0 x4 for connectivity for SSDs, graphics card, and more. On the storage side of things (along with the 5 x M.2 slots) there are 4 x SATA 6Gbps ports, but if you're using the second or third M.2 SSD slot, the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot will drop down to x8 mode.

On the I/O side of things, the rear I/O includes dual USB4 40Gbps Type-C ports, a bunch of USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 (not HDMI 2.1, unfortunately), super-fast 5GbE LAN, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. On the front I/O, we've got a 20Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C connector with 30W Power Delivery output.

We don't know how much the new CVN X870E ARK FROZEN motherboard will cost, as the company hasn't confirmed if it will be selling it outside of China, and it's not listed for sale in the country just yet.

