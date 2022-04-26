Hacker steals millions through Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram account

A hacker has stolen millions from NFT holders through a phishing scam posted to the Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram account.

A hacker has targeted the Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram account with a phishing attack that many individuals have fallen victim to.

The official Bored Ape Yacht Club Twitter account posted an update on April 25 that stated there wasn't going to be a "mint going today", as it had discovered that the Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram account was hacked. The Twitter account also reminded its followers not to click on any links or "link your wallet to anything".

Reports now indicate that the hacker infiltrated Bored Ape's Instagram account to post a fake update on Bored Ape's upcoming LAND airdrop that requires users to connect their wallet accounts. The website that was included in the post to Bored Ape's Instagram approved users' wallet link requests that likely contained a transaction request to send NFTs from the user's wallet to the website's wallet address.

Blockchain data reveals that the wallet address linked to the phishing scam contains 91 NFTs estimated to be worth approximately $2.8 million. The wallet contains four Bored Apes, six Mutant Apes, three Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs, and more.

