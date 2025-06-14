Microsoft officially mocks Apple over Liquid Glass design in social media posts

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Apple only recently unveiled its new Liquid Glass design headed to its iOS devices in a coming update, and while the design does aesthetically look good, it does come with some noticeable downsides, which earlier adopters of the updated OS have promptly pointed out.

Now, Windows has decided to jump on the "poke fun at Apple" bandwagon, as Microsoft has taken to the official Windows Instagram page to share an image of one of its old operating systems. See if you can guess it before I tell you the answer. Firstly, the new Liquid Glass design by Apple marks the company's first UI design overhaul in more than 10 years, illustrating this is a major moment for the company, and the new design will be used by Apple products going forward.

The answer is Windows Vista. Microsoft has mocked Apple's Liquid Glass design by sharing an image of Vista's glass-like "Aero" aesthetic, which was released in 2007. For those who didn't use Vista, the aesthetic made UI elements partially transparent, similar to Liquid Glass, but not as intuitive. Microsoft eventually moved away from the Aero aesthetic for its current design language.

It wasn't just the Windows Instagram account that mocked Apple's Liquid Glass, but also the Windows X account, which shared an image of the Vista profile icons, which also featured an Aero aesthetic and demonstrated UI elements back in 2007, were somewhat translucent.