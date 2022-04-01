All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

The Ukrainian army has managed to capture one of Russia's most modern pieces of military equipment in a new jackpot for Ukraine.

Published Fri, Apr 1 2022 2:35 AM CDT
It was only recently that Ukrainian troops hit the jackpot by capturing a "potent Russian EW system", and now Ukrainian forces have hit another major jackpot.

According to the UAWeapons Twitter account that is dedicated to posting constant updates on weapons, Ukrainian troops have captured a 9S935 MANPADS gunner's target cuing set, which is a part of a "Barnaul-T" command and control system that is used to conduct electronic warfare.

As Russia seemingly pull back from Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, they are leaving behind military equipment, as only recently, Ukrainian forces captured a Russian Barnaul-T command post that is now being used by Ukrainian troops in their defense. The Barnaul-T system has been in operation for more than 10 years and can be linked with surface-to-air missile systems to provide well-timed target designations.

Read more: Ukraine captures weird Russian 'container', hits a major jackpot

Since the US and Ukraine are allies, they share military data to at least some degree under the Formal Material Exploitation (FME) program, which means that US intelligence is likely being fed the data from captured Russian military equipment that will then be used to create countermeasures.

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

