Official Xbox social media accounts hacked to post crypto scam

Official Xbox social media accounts have been hacked by an unknown individual or group that has posted what appears to be a fraudulent cryptocurrency scam.

The post to the official Xbox Instagram account stated that "Xbox enters the blockchain," adding Microsoft's gaming brand is "proud to announce the launch of our official token." The post on the Xbox Instagram feed was removed approximately 10 minutes after it was made public, and also appeared on Xbox's Instagram Story.

The caption in the post included a link to what can now only be considered a shady website disguised as an official Xbox link. While we won't be posting the link here, you can see it in the above screenshot, courtesy of The Verge's Tom Warren.

The plot thickens. The same post appeared on the official Xbox Facebook account, which has more than 21 million followers. That post has also been removed as of the time of writing. However, it means that it wasn't just Xbox's Instagram account that was hacked, but their Meta account, meaning the hackers had full access to all of Xbox's social media accounts owned by Meta (Instagram, Facebook).

While the posts weren't up for very long, the Facebook post did attract approximately 400 Likes before it was taken down, meaning that at least 1,000 people saw it before it was removed. How many of those people actually clicked the link remains unknown, but I'm hoping very little. The same goes for the Instagram post/Story. Xbox has yet to put out a statement regarding the hack, but I hope that it will acknowledge it soon.