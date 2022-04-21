ORIGIN PC unleashes new EVO17-S gaming laptop: Core i9 + RTX 3080 Ti

ORIGIN PC's new EVO17-S gaming laptops packs Intel Core i9-12900H, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, up to 64GB DDR5 and a 17.3-inch 240Hz LED.

ORIGIN PC has just unleashed its new flagship gaming laptops, with the introduction of the EON17-S and NT-17 laptops. Check it out:

The new ORIGIN PC EVO17-S gaming laptop packs an Intel Core i9-12900H processor (14 cores) with up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, an 8TB SSD, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. It all arrives with a 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution screen with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

The inclusion of the 1440p 240Hz display is great to see, as it will really use that Core i9-12900H processor + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU to its fullest. Unlike new flagship competitors like the AORUS 17X which has a better (16-core) CPU and same GPU, yet a 1080p panel (albeit @ 360Hz).

You've also got a nifty HDMI 2.1 port that's capable of 4K 120Hz output, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A alongside an SD card reader.

ORIGIN PC EVO17-S and NT-17 Features: