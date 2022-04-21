All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ORIGIN PC unleashes new EVO17-S gaming laptop: Core i9 + RTX 3080 Ti

ORIGIN PC's new EVO17-S gaming laptops packs Intel Core i9-12900H, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, up to 64GB DDR5 and a 17.3-inch 240Hz LED.

Published Thu, Apr 21 2022 11:40 PM CDT
ORIGIN PC has just unleashed its new flagship gaming laptops, with the introduction of the EON17-S and NT-17 laptops. Check it out:

The new ORIGIN PC EVO17-S gaming laptop packs an Intel Core i9-12900H processor (14 cores) with up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, an 8TB SSD, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. It all arrives with a 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution screen with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

The inclusion of the 1440p 240Hz display is great to see, as it will really use that Core i9-12900H processor + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU to its fullest. Unlike new flagship competitors like the AORUS 17X which has a better (16-core) CPU and same GPU, yet a 1080p panel (albeit @ 360Hz).

You've also got a nifty HDMI 2.1 port that's capable of 4K 120Hz output, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A alongside an SD card reader.

ORIGIN PC EVO17-S and NT-17 Features:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
  • Up to an Intel® Core i9-12900H 14-core processor
  • Up to 17.3" 240Hz QHD LED Narrow Bezel Display
  • Up to 8TB Storage
  • Up to 64GB DDR5 Memory
  • Wi-Fi 6 compatibility
  • Sound Blaster-SBC6
  • 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4, SD card reader
  • 1x HDMI 2.1 Port
  • 1x RJ-45 ethernet port
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

