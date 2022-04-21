AORUS 17X enthusiast laptop: Core i9-12900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU
The new AORUS 17X laptop packs unannounced Intel Alder Lake-HX CPU, 16 cores @ 5GHz + NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Laptop GPU.
GIGABYTE is the first to announce a gaming laptop that's powered by Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-HX" processor, rocking 16 threads at up to 5GHz.
The new AORUS 17X enthusiast gaming laptop can be configured with the Intel Core i9-12900HK processor, up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory, and NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 and a TDP of 130W.
You've got a 17.3-inch 1080p panel at a huge 360Hz, which is probably simultaneously the shittest part of this laptop and also awesome: 360Hz, yay. But 1080p on an "enthusiast" laptop in 2022 with some of the very fastest mobile silicon ever made? Not so good. Inside, GIGABYTE is using an HM670 motherboard.
- Windows 11 Pro
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs
- 12th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor HX-Series
- WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling System
- 17.3" FHD 360Hz NTSC 72% IPS Level Panel
- Supports DDR5
- Thunderbolt 4
- World's First Microsoft Azure AI Notebook
It's a pretty hefty laptop, with the AORUS 17X weighing in at 2.7kg -- so it's not very portable, and that's without the chunky 280W power supply that you need on the go. Intel hasn't confirmed the new Alder Lake-HX processor yet, but it shouldn't be too far away now.
