AORUS 17X enthusiast laptop: Core i9-12900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU

GIGABYTE is the first to announce a gaming laptop that's powered by Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-HX" processor, rocking 16 threads at up to 5GHz.

The new AORUS 17X enthusiast gaming laptop can be configured with the Intel Core i9-12900HK processor, up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory, and NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 and a TDP of 130W.

You've got a 17.3-inch 1080p panel at a huge 360Hz, which is probably simultaneously the shittest part of this laptop and also awesome: 360Hz, yay. But 1080p on an "enthusiast" laptop in 2022 with some of the very fastest mobile silicon ever made? Not so good. Inside, GIGABYTE is using an HM670 motherboard.

Windows 11 Pro

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

12th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor HX-Series

WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling System

17.3" FHD 360Hz NTSC 72% IPS Level Panel

Supports DDR5

Thunderbolt 4

World's First Microsoft Azure AI Notebook

It's a pretty hefty laptop, with the AORUS 17X weighing in at 2.7kg -- so it's not very portable, and that's without the chunky 280W power supply that you need on the go. Intel hasn't confirmed the new Alder Lake-HX processor yet, but it shouldn't be too far away now.