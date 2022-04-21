All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AORUS 17X enthusiast laptop: Core i9-12900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU

The new AORUS 17X laptop packs unannounced Intel Alder Lake-HX CPU, 16 cores @ 5GHz + NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Laptop GPU.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 21 2022 10:13 PM CDT
GIGABYTE is the first to announce a gaming laptop that's powered by Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-HX" processor, rocking 16 threads at up to 5GHz.

AORUS 17X enthusiast laptop: Core i9-12900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU 01 | TweakTown.com
The new AORUS 17X enthusiast gaming laptop can be configured with the Intel Core i9-12900HK processor, up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory, and NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 and a TDP of 130W.

You've got a 17.3-inch 1080p panel at a huge 360Hz, which is probably simultaneously the shittest part of this laptop and also awesome: 360Hz, yay. But 1080p on an "enthusiast" laptop in 2022 with some of the very fastest mobile silicon ever made? Not so good. Inside, GIGABYTE is using an HM670 motherboard.

  • Windows 11 Pro
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs
  • 12th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor HX-Series
  • WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling System
  • 17.3" FHD 360Hz NTSC 72% IPS Level Panel
  • Supports DDR5
  • Thunderbolt 4
  • World's First Microsoft Azure AI Notebook
AORUS 17X enthusiast laptop: Core i9-12900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU 04 | TweakTown.comAORUS 17X enthusiast laptop: Core i9-12900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU 08 | TweakTown.com
AORUS 17X enthusiast laptop: Core i9-12900HX + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU 05 | TweakTown.com

It's a pretty hefty laptop, with the AORUS 17X weighing in at 2.7kg -- so it's not very portable, and that's without the chunky 280W power supply that you need on the go. Intel hasn't confirmed the new Alder Lake-HX processor yet, but it shouldn't be too far away now.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

