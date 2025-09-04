Acer unveils Predator Helios 18P AI laptop, Predator Orion 7000 Desktop Gaming PC, and more

Acer unveils new Predator Helios 18P AI laptop, Predator Orion 7000 Desktop, and more at IFA 2025. New 720Hz gaming monitor, gaming accessories, and more.

TL;DR: Acer unveiled the Predator Helios 18P AI laptop and Predator Orion 7000 desktop at IFA 2025, featuring Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs, up to 192GB RAM, advanced cooling, and high-speed storage. These gaming systems deliver top-tier performance for gamers and content creators.

Acer has announced a bunch of new Predator gaming hardware at IFA 2025 this week, including the new Predator Helios 18P AI laptop and new Predator Orion 7000 Desktop Gaming PC. Check them out:

The new Predator Helios 18P AI laptop has been purpose-built upon the fantastic foundation of the Predator Helios 18 AI gaming laptop that I just finished reviewing, with the new Predator Helios 18P AI taking it up another notch. Acer's new Predator Helios 18P AI supports desktop-level AI computing, inferencing, and productivity... as well as content creators and gamers who are looking for a beast new laptop to own.

Inside, the new Acer Predator Helios 18P AI laptop features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX with Intel vPro, which allows for hardware-level security and business-grade stability. It supports up to 192GB of ECC memory, up to the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory, and up to a huge 6TB of Gen5 SSD storage.

It all falls inside of a huge 18-inch 16:10 display available in Mini-LED, with above 4K resolution (3840 x 2400) and super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, with HDR mode at up to 1000 nits. Acer's new Predator Helios 18P AI laptop has dual Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI 2.1 output too.

Acer keeps things chill with its in-house thermal solution, with dual 6th Gen AeroBlade metal fans, and what the company is calling the world's thinnest cooling fan blades at just 0.05mm thick, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes.

Acer Predator Helios 18P AI laptop specs:

Model : PH18P-73

: PH18P-73 OS : Windows 11

: Windows 11 CPU : up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX

: up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX GPU : up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU Display : 18-inch 3840 x 2400, 4K @ 120Hz with HDR

: 18-inch 3840 x 2400, 4K @ 120Hz with HDR RAM : up to 192GB of RAM

: up to 192GB of RAM SSD : up to 6TB Gen5

: up to 6TB Gen5 Cooling : 6th Gen AeroBlade Metal fans x 2 + liquid metal thermal grease

: 6th Gen AeroBlade Metal fans x 2 + liquid metal thermal grease Dimensions : 400.96 x 307.9 x 17.3-19.55mm

: 400.96 x 307.9 x 17.3-19.55mm Weight : 3.5kg

: 3.5kg Wi-Fi and connectivity : Intel Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 7+ Bluetooth 5.4

: Intel Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 7+ Bluetooth 5.4 I/O : 2 x Thunderbolt 5 Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader

: 2 x Thunderbolt 5 Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader Audio : DTS X: Ultra + 6 speakers

: DTS X: Ultra + 6 speakers Webcam : 1080p IR

: 1080p IR Features: PredatorSense v5.0

The new Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop Gaming PC features up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 32GB of GDDR7, up to 128GB of DDR5-7200 RAM, and supports up to 6TB of SSDs and 4TB of HDD storage.

Inside, the 6TB of SSD support comes from 3 x M.2 NVMe SSD slots with one of them being Gen5, and two of them Gen4, with 2TB SSDs in each slot. The 4TB of HDD space comes from two 3.5-inch SATA3 HDDs supported inside of the Predator Orion 7000.

Acer is using a 360mm AIO cooler on the CPU, as well as its Predator CycloneX 360 fan. We've also got Intel Killer E2100G 2.5GbE Ethernet, as well as Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, inside of the Predator Orion 7000 system with up to a 1200W power supply.

I/O is covered with audio jacks on the front, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C ports on the front. On the rear, there's the 1 x RJ45 port, 3 audio jacks (line in, audio out, mic), 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and a single Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connector.

Acer's new Predator Orion 7000 Desktop Gaming PC is inside of a 45L chassis, measuring 216.4 x 461.7 x 495.4mm with a tempered glass side panel, ARGB Pulsar Lighting, Predator Sense 4.0, and more.

Acer Predator Orion 7000 Desktop PC specs: