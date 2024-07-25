MAINGEAR drops new 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop: up to 14900HX, RTX 4090, Thunderbolt 5 120Gbps

MAINGEAR's new 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop: up to Core i9-14900HX, up to RTX 4090, Thunderbolt 5 ports, 1440p 240Hz display, up to 12TB Gen4 SSDs, and more.

MAINGEAR has just unveiled its all-new 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop, packing in the flagship Intel Core i9-14900HX mobile processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

The US company worked with CLEVO on the new ML-17 gaming laptop, which features a large 17.3-inch 16:9 display with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution and super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Inside, you've got an advanced cooling system with dual fans, 4 vents, and 9 heatpipes which will keep the MAINGEAR MG-17 gaming laptop cool even after lengthy gaming marathons, says MAINGEAR.

The ML-17 gaming laptop features a full-sized keyboard with a number pad and customizable per-key full-color RGB illumination, with a large touchpad for precise control, when not using a gaming mouse, that is.

One of the key features that needs to be highlighted is that MAINGEAR has used next-gen Thunderbolt 5 connectivity which boasts 120Gbps of bandwidth, with not one but two TB5 ports on the MG-17 gaming laptop. This means you can hook up dual 6K monitors or a single 8K monitors to your laptop, any many other bandwidth-intensive Thunderbolt 5-ready products (ultra-fast Gen4 and Gen5 SSDs, for example).

There's up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory and space for 3 x 4TB Gen4 SSDs for storage, meaning you can have a total of (a huge) 12TB of Gen4 SSD goodness inside of the MAINGEAR MG-17 gaming laptop. There's also 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 connector, 1 x HDMI 2.1 output, 2.5GbE ethernet, microSD card reader, and audio jacks.

MAINGEAR includes powerful stereo speakers that can be fine-tuned using Creative Sound Blaster Studio PRO. The company is using a massive 99Whr lithium polymer battery which provides extended creative and productivity battery life.

Meanwhile, there's a dedicated turbo mode that features 3 power modes, all depending on the needs of the particular user, at a particular time. You can customize your MAINGEAR MG-17 with custom artwork and designs, choosing from pre-selected designs with matching wallpapers, or you can provide your own unique art for a truly bespoke MG-17 laptop.

Wallace Santos, CEO at MAINGEAR, explains: "Continuing our partnership with CLEVO and Intel, our new collaboratively-developed 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop raises the bar on what gaming laptops should be capable of delivering in terms of performance and overall value. Packed full of the latest, high-performance components, including the most powerful CPUs and GPUs available on the market, as well as premium specs like Thunderbolt 5 and Wi-Fi 7, this laptop delivers a top-tier gaming experience that parallels the kind of high-performance desktop-like gameplay that gamers demand, all in a backpackable form factor."

MAINGEAR ML-17 Key Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU
  • Display: 17.3" QHD (up to 240Hz) with NVIDIA G-Sync
  • Cooling: Dual fans, four vents, nine heat pipes
  • Memory: Up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz
  • Storage: Up to three 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSDs
  • Battery: 99-Wh Li-Polymer
  • Connectivity: 2x Thunderbolt 5, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, 1x HDMI™ output port, LAN port, microSD card reader, 3.5mm combo jack, Mic/S/PDIF combo jack
  • Wireless: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth

MAINGEAR's new MG-17 gaming laptop is available immediately, with pricing starting at $3899.

