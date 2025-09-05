MAINGEAR 'killer' High-FPS gaming laptop drops soon with RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU: under $2500

MAINGEAR has just unveiled its new high-performance 16-inch gaming laptop co-developed with CLEVO, designed inside of a slim chassis with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU. Check it out:
The new MAINGEAR Super 16 gaming laptop features up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU (140W) with Max-Q technology, inside of a 16-inch display with a native 2560 x 1600 (16:10 aspect) resolution, a huge 300Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and a sub-8ms response time.
MAINGEAR CEO Wallace Santos explains: "Super 16 delivers the performance and quality MAINGEAR is known for, now in a more accessible and portable form. Despite its thin chassis, it's packed with high-performance specs, delivering a fantastic gaming and entertainment experience in today's most popular gaming laptop size".
The MAINGEAR Super 16 gaming laptop can be configured with up to 96GB of RAM, 3 x M.2 SSDs (1 x Gen5 + 2 x Gen4), a vapor chamber cooler with rear exhaust (195W thermal capacity), as well as Intel-powered Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5GbE Intel Killer Ethernet Port with Killer DoubleShot Pro. There's also dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, HDMI (hopefully HDMI 2.1), dual USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, a microSD card reader, and audio combo jack on the Super 16 gaming laptop.
MAINGEAR Super 16 Key Specifications:
- CPU: Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX (24 Cores, 24 Threads, 5.4GHz Max. Turbo Boost) (10-150W)
- GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Mobile (140W, Max-Q)
- Display: 16.0" 2560x1600 (1600p), 300Hz, G-SYNC, <8ms, 500 nits, 100% sRGB
- Memory: Up to 96GB DDR5 (2x48GB @ 4800MT/s)
- Storage: Up to 3x M.2 SSDs (1x Gen5 + 2x Gen4)
- Cooling: Vapor Chamber with rear exhaust (195W thermal capacity)
- Networking: Intel® Wi-Fi 7 + 2.5Gb Intel Killer Ethernet Port with Killer DoubleShot Pro
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
- Camera: 5MP IR Windows Hello with privacy shutter and wake-on-approach
- RGB Lighting: 4-zone RGB keyboard + rear-facing RGB light bar
- Audio: Stereo downward-firing speakers powered by Creative Sound Blaster Studio Pro 2
- Battery: 80Wh + 230W AC adapter with 100W USB-C PD-in
- Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI, Audio Combo, DC In, microSD card reader
- Game-Ready GPU with DLSS, Intelligent Performance Switching and More: Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 (275HX) processor and packing NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Mobile (140W) with Max-Q technology, the Super 16 is DLSS 4 ready with Multi-frame Generation for massive framerate boosts, supports Reflex 2 for ultra-responsive competitive play, and includes the latest NVENC/NVDEC hardware encoders for efficient streaming and video creation. Compared to the standard RTX 5070 Mobile, the 5070 Ti delivers up to 23% faster performance. For power flexibility, users can toggle between discrete GPU mode for maximum gaming power or hybrid mode to extend battery life.
- Extreme Frame Rate Display with G-SYNC Fluidity: Super 16 features a stunning 16.0-inch 2560x1600 panel designed to keep up with competitive esports and creative workflows. With a 300Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and response time under-8ms, it delivers ultra-smooth motion and tear-free visuals. For creators and gamers alike, the display shines with 500 nits brightness and 100% sRGB color accuracy.
- RGB Flair, Inside and Out: Equipped with an RGB backlit gaming keyboard, the Super 16 delivers vibrant, customizable lighting across the keys with smooth, uniform illumination that enhances visibility in any environment. At the rear, an integrated RGB light bar projects ambient lighting outward from the chassis, casting a soft, dynamic glow that transforms any desk into a true gaming battle station. Whether you're playing late into the night or dialing in your aesthetic, the Super 16's lighting is designed to elevate your setup without distractions.
- Wi-Fi 7 and Killer DoubleShot Pro: Prioritizing Greater Network QoE: Super 16 is one of the first laptops to combine Intel® Wi‑Fi 7, with a blazing-fast 2.5 Gbps Intel Killer Ethernet port, using Killer DoubleShot Pro for unmatched network quality of experience for gamers and streamers. With Wi‑Fi 7's multi‑link operation and ultra‑low latency, plus dynamic traffic prioritization from Killer, this setup ensures your stream stays smooth, your matches stay lag‑free, and your large uploads or downloads never slow you down, even in a crowded LAN party or tournament1.
- Powerful Features, Slim Footprint: The Super 16 packs even more into its sleek metal chassis: including a 5MP Windows Hello IR webcam with wake-on-approach and privacy shutter, stereo downward-firing speakers powered by Creative Sound Blaster Studio Pro 2 for bigger sound, support for up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 3 SSDs (1x Gen 5 + 2x Gen 4). A full suite of integrated ports, including dual Thunderbolt™ 4/USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and an audio/headset jack, ensures convenient adapter-free connectivity at your desk or on the road. It also features a microSD card slot for convenient, adapter-free transfers, as well as an integrated Kensington lock slot for added security.