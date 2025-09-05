MAINGEAR 'killer' High-FPS gaming laptop drops soon with RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU: under $2500

MAINGEAR unleashes its new Super 16 gaming laptop: thin chassis, powerful components with the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU ready for high FPS gaming.

TL;DR: MAINGEAR's new Super 16 gaming laptop features a slim 16-inch chassis with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, delivering high-performance gaming with a 300Hz 2560x1600 display, Wi-Fi 7, Killer Ethernet, up to 96GB DDR5 RAM, and advanced cooling for smooth, responsive play.

MAINGEAR has just unveiled its new high-performance 16-inch gaming laptop co-developed with CLEVO, designed inside of a slim chassis with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU. Check it out:

The new MAINGEAR Super 16 gaming laptop features up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU (140W) with Max-Q technology, inside of a 16-inch display with a native 2560 x 1600 (16:10 aspect) resolution, a huge 300Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and a sub-8ms response time.

MAINGEAR CEO Wallace Santos explains: "Super 16 delivers the performance and quality MAINGEAR is known for, now in a more accessible and portable form. Despite its thin chassis, it's packed with high-performance specs, delivering a fantastic gaming and entertainment experience in today's most popular gaming laptop size".

The MAINGEAR Super 16 gaming laptop can be configured with up to 96GB of RAM, 3 x M.2 SSDs (1 x Gen5 + 2 x Gen4), a vapor chamber cooler with rear exhaust (195W thermal capacity), as well as Intel-powered Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5GbE Intel Killer Ethernet Port with Killer DoubleShot Pro. There's also dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, HDMI (hopefully HDMI 2.1), dual USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, a microSD card reader, and audio combo jack on the Super 16 gaming laptop.

MAINGEAR Super 16 Key Specifications:

CPU : Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX (24 Cores, 24 Threads, 5.4GHz Max. Turbo Boost) (10-150W)

: Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX (24 Cores, 24 Threads, 5.4GHz Max. Turbo Boost) (10-150W) GPU : NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Mobile (140W, Max-Q)

: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Mobile (140W, Max-Q) Display : 16.0" 2560x1600 (1600p), 300Hz, G-SYNC, <8ms, 500 nits, 100% sRGB

: 16.0" 2560x1600 (1600p), 300Hz, G-SYNC, <8ms, 500 nits, 100% sRGB Memory : Up to 96GB DDR5 (2x48GB @ 4800MT/s)

: Up to 96GB DDR5 (2x48GB @ 4800MT/s) Storage : Up to 3x M.2 SSDs (1x Gen5 + 2x Gen4)

: Up to 3x M.2 SSDs (1x Gen5 + 2x Gen4) Cooling : Vapor Chamber with rear exhaust (195W thermal capacity)

: Vapor Chamber with rear exhaust (195W thermal capacity) Networking : Intel® Wi-Fi 7 + 2.5Gb Intel Killer Ethernet Port with Killer DoubleShot Pro

: Intel® Wi-Fi 7 + 2.5Gb Intel Killer Ethernet Port with Killer DoubleShot Pro Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.4

: Bluetooth 5.4 Camera : 5MP IR Windows Hello with privacy shutter and wake-on-approach

: 5MP IR Windows Hello with privacy shutter and wake-on-approach RGB Lighting : 4-zone RGB keyboard + rear-facing RGB light bar

: 4-zone RGB keyboard + rear-facing RGB light bar Audio : Stereo downward-firing speakers powered by Creative Sound Blaster Studio Pro 2

: Stereo downward-firing speakers powered by Creative Sound Blaster Studio Pro 2 Battery : 80Wh + 230W AC adapter with 100W USB-C PD-in

: 80Wh + 230W AC adapter with 100W USB-C PD-in Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI, Audio Combo, DC In, microSD card reader