AOC Agon Pro PD32M 'Porsche Design': 32-inch 4K 144Hz Mini-LED @ $1799

AOC launches its new AGON Pro PD32M 'Porsche Design': 32-inch 4K 144Hz Mini-LED gaming display infused with Porsche, for $1799.

Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 10:25 PM CDT
AOC has just announced its latest premium gaming display, with executive lifestyle brand Porsche Design and AGON by AOC, and the introduction of the AGON Pro PD32M "Porsche Design".

The new AOC AGON Pro PD32M "Porsche Design" rocks a 32-inch 4K 144Hz Mini-LED panel with DisplayHDR 1400 certification. The 31.5-inch panel has a native 3840 x 2160 resolution (4K) which is about the starting point where 4K is useable (without being too small), while you've got a gaming-ready 144Hz refresh rate.

AOC is tapping a slick and beautiful Mini-LED panel, with a 1ms GtG response time meaning that you're going to get wicked image quality, and it's going to be super-fast. Stefan Sommer, Global Head of Marketing at TPV said: "With our long-standing partner Porsche Design, we have again created an iconic and highly capable gaming monitor that combines the best of both worlds. As a true multi-purpose device, the PD32M comes with features that will appeal to skilled and ambitious gamers as well as content creators, enabling them to enhance their performance and productivity".

Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer at Porsche Design said: "Our overarching goal was to create a high-end monitor with sophisticated design and superior technology. In 2020, Porsche Design and AGON by AOC collaborated on the PD27, a 240 Hz QHD gaming monitor, with a stand resembling the roll-cage of a Porsche racing car. With the second generation gaming monitor, we developed the racing-inspired design even further. It integrates, for instance, design cues from the steering wheel and wheel spokes of a sports car".

  • Frameless 32″ mini LED display for gaming, streaming, and graphics.
  • 4K display resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, Display HDR 1400-certified display, and wide color space of 97% DCI-P3.
  • Two 8-watt speakers, DTS Sound-certified.
  • Ports: 2x HDMI (supports HDMI 2.1), 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB Type-C, 4x USB 3.2, headphones.
  • Light FX, LED Logo projection
  • Wireless Quick Switch
  • Headset-holder
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

