AOC AGON PRO AG274QGM: 27-inch 1440p 300Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor

AOC unveils its next-gen AGON PRO AG274QGM gaming monitor, rocks a 27-inch 2560x1440 @ 300Hz Mini-LED panel with NVIDIA Reflex.

Published Mon, Jan 10 2022 8:29 PM CST
AOC unveiled its new AGON PRO AG274QGM gaming monitor last week, with it rolling out with a 27-inch 1440p 300Hz Mini-LED display as well as NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE and NVIDIA Reflex technology support.

The new AOC AGON PRO AG274QGM gaming monitor rolls out for high-end enthusiasts, gamers, and esports gamers with a beautiful native 2560x1440 resolution, and super-smooth 300Hz refresh rate. You'll get a gorgeous image thanks to the Mini-LED panel that AOC is using, with 576 dimming zones and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 support -- expect gorgeous colors, inky blacks, and more.

This means that AOC now has one of the very best-specced gaming monitors on the planet, with a native 1440p resolution and 300Hz refresh rate dipped in that awesome new Mini-LED display technology. AOC includes NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE and NVIDIA Reflex support, meaning you've got some great tech specs from AOC as well as the G-SYNC module taking care of the rest.

If you're serious, AOC includes NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer -- so you can detect mouse clicks into the monitor, calculating the time it takes for the piels to react on the screen. On the side of the panel, AOC includes 4 x USB 3.2 ports (with 1 of them ready for the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer).

