All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA drops James Webb telescope update, states 'this is unbelievable'

ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor, costs $2500

ViewSonic's new ELITE XG321UG gaming monitor packs a 32-inch Mini-LED panel with 4K 144Hz and customizable RGB lighting.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 8:50 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

CES 2022 is the start of the flood of high-end Mini-LED gaming monitors, with ViewSonic entering the ring with its new ELITE XG321UG gaming monitor.

ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor, costs 00 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

ViewSonic's new ELITE XG321UG gaming monitor has a 32-inch Mini-LED panel with a native 4K resolution and super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, with NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE and NVIDIA Reflex technologies. You've also got VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification, which means you're going to get an eye-bleeding-bright display as well as beautiful colors and blacks as well.

Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic said: "With the ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG, we're adding one of the best high-end monitors to our ELITE gaming series. Featuring a mini-LED panel, advanced ergonomics and customizable RGB lighting, this monitor is packed with features that give users the gaming setup they've always wanted. What's more, with super-smooth gameplay, incredible responsiveness, and amazing color accuracy, the XG321UG delivers an immersive experience".

ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor, costs $2500 03 | TweakTown.com
ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor, costs $2500 02 | TweakTown.comViewSonic ELITE XG321UG: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor, costs $2500 04 | TweakTown.com
  • Full Mini-LED FALD with 1152 total dimming zones
  • 32-inch mini-LED monitor IPS with native 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution
  • 144Hz refresh rate; 3.6ms response time
  • NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate G-Sync and Reflex technologies
  • VESA DisplayHDR1400 for 1400 cd/m2 peak HDR brightness; SDR Brightness of 400 cd/m2
  • Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B Hub and 3.5mm Audio-Out
  • Customizable ViewSonic ELITE™ RGB Lighting
  • Available: Q1 2022 for an estimated street price of $2,499.99 USD
ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor, costs $2500 05 | TweakTown.com
ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor, costs $2500 06 | TweakTown.comViewSonic ELITE XG321UG: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor, costs $2500 07 | TweakTown.com

ViewSonic's new ELITE XG321UG gaming monitor will cost $2500 when it launches later this year.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.99
$129.99$129.99$110.48
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2022 at 8:31 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.