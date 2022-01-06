ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG: 4K 144Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor, costs $2500

CES 2022 is the start of the flood of high-end Mini-LED gaming monitors, with ViewSonic entering the ring with its new ELITE XG321UG gaming monitor.

ViewSonic's new ELITE XG321UG gaming monitor has a 32-inch Mini-LED panel with a native 4K resolution and super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, with NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE and NVIDIA Reflex technologies. You've also got VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification, which means you're going to get an eye-bleeding-bright display as well as beautiful colors and blacks as well.

Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic said: "With the ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG, we're adding one of the best high-end monitors to our ELITE gaming series. Featuring a mini-LED panel, advanced ergonomics and customizable RGB lighting, this monitor is packed with features that give users the gaming setup they've always wanted. What's more, with super-smooth gameplay, incredible responsiveness, and amazing color accuracy, the XG321UG delivers an immersive experience".

Full Mini-LED FALD with 1152 total dimming zones

32-inch mini-LED monitor IPS with native 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution

144Hz refresh rate; 3.6ms response time

NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate G-Sync and Reflex technologies

VESA DisplayHDR1400 for 1400 cd/m2 peak HDR brightness; SDR Brightness of 400 cd/m2

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B Hub and 3.5mm Audio-Out

Customizable ViewSonic ELITE™ RGB Lighting

Available: Q1 2022 for an estimated street price of $2,499.99 USD

ViewSonic's new ELITE XG321UG gaming monitor will cost $2500 when it launches later this year.