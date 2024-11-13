All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

AOC intros its new AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor: rocks 520Hz refresh rate

AOC unveils its new AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor: 1080p resolution with blistering fast 520Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: AOC has introduced the AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor, featuring a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with a 1080p resolution, a 520Hz refresh rate, and a 0.5ms response time. It includes Motion Blur Reduction and MBR Sync technologies to enhance motion clarity and a Low Input Lag Mode.

AOC has just unveiled its new AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor, with a 27-inch Fast IPS panel and native 1080p resolution, joined by an insane 520Hz refresh rate with a 0.5ms response time (which isn't bad considering this isn't an OLED panel).

AOC intros its new AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor: rocks 520Hz refresh rate 706
4

The new AOC AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor features a 27-inch Fast IPS panel that is bigger than its siblings in the AG246FK and AG256FS, but it has a competitive edge: the delicious 520Hz refresh rate. AOC isn't just sprinkling in the 520Hz refresh rate, but also a 0.5ms GtG response time for lighting-quick gaming.

AOC is also cooking when it comes to reducing ghosting and motion blur, with the introduction of Motion Blur Reduction and MBR Sync technologies that enhance motion clarity, which is a key part for competitive gamers. AOC says that in games like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant, the PRO AG276FK can deliver 1 frame every 1.92 milliseconds that makes tracking moving targets even easier. There's also the Low Input Lag Mode, which bypasses unnecessary image processing on the AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor.

Gaming Product Manager at AGON by AOC, César Acosta, explains: "The AG276FK represents another milestone in our commitment to competitive gaming. By introducing this 520 Hz display alongside our AG246FK and AG256FS models, we're offering esports professionals and enthusiasts a complete range of ultra-high refresh rate options with different sizes, speeds and panel types to match their specific competitive needs".

AOC intros its new AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor: rocks 520Hz refresh rate 708
4

On the back of the AOC AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor there are 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 x DP 1.4 ports, and a USB hub that features 4 x USB 3.2 ports for your devices. There's also height adjustment of up to 130mm, tilt, swivel, and pivot functionality. There's even some beautiful RGB light on the back of the AOC AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor.

AOC explains its 520Hz refresh rate: "A 520Hz refresh rate on a gaming monitor is a technological marvel that redefines visual clarity and responsiveness. The 520Hz refresh rate on a gaming monitor is a technological marvel that caters to the needs of elite competitive gamers".

AOC continues: "With this high refresh rate, each frame is rendered with incredible speed, reducing motion blur to almost nothing and giving you an advantage in fast-paced games where every millisecond counts. It's designed for the gamer who demands the fastest, most fluid visual experience, providing an unparalleled level of smoothness and precision that can make the difference between victory and defeat in the gaming arena. In complement to raw speed, unparalleled smoothness and precision".

AOC's new AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor is listed in the UK for £499.99, which works out to around $638 USD.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

