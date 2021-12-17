Acer's new X32 FP gaming monitor: Mini-LED panel, HDMI 2.1, 4K 120Hz

Acer's new X32 FP is a 32-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and a beautiful new Mini-LED panel inside.

Acer has just thrown its hat into the Mini-LED gaming monitor ring, announcing its new Acer X32 FP gaming monitor.

The new Acer X32 FP gaming monitor packs a 32-inch Mini-LED panel with a native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and 120Hz refresh rate (which can be overclocked right up to 165Hz). Acer says its new X32 FP is HDR compatible with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, covering 99% of the AdobeRGB wide color gamut.

Mini-LED technology is a huge step up from traditional LCD and LED panels, battling the good fight with image quality and speed with beautiful OLED panels. Mini-LED displays have hundreds of dimming zones, with Acer packing in 576 dimming zones into its new X32 FP gaming monitor.

Acer's not the first to use Mini-LED technology, and they won't be the last -- Apple debuted its new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a beautiful Mini-LED display -- and there are gaming monitors from ASUS with Mini-LED technology already here, and MSI on the way with Mini-LED technology.