AOC to announce 2026 gaming monitors: 1440p @ 500Hz and a 1080p with an insane 1000Hz refresh

AOC is reportedly preparing to unveil its new 2026 gaming monitors which includes a 27-inch 1440p @ 500Hz monitor with dual-mode at 1080p @ 1000Hz refresh.

AOC is reportedly gearing up to unveil a slew of new gaming monitors at CES 2026, including a new 27-inch 1440p @ 500Hz with dual-mode switching to 1080p at an insane 1000Hz refresh rate.

In a new report from ITHome that cites "VisionTang", we can expect AOC to unveil 6 new AGON gaming monitors in the new year, which we presume could be teased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in January. There would be five new 27-inch gaming monitors, and a smaller 24.5-inch TN panel unveiled.

AOC is expected to unveil a slew of new gaming monitors in 2026, including a 27-inch 5K @ 165Hz that also features a 1440p @ 330Hz dual-mode functionality, while it will release a high-end 27-inch 4K @ 160Hz that has "dual-mode with AI". Then comes the super-exciting model, with a 27-inch 1440p @ 500Hz and its dual-mode switching to 1080p @ 1000Hzrefresh, which will be incredible to see in the flesh.

AOC will also reportedly unveil a new 27-inch 1440p @ 420Hz with a "circular polarizer" alongside a new 27-inch 1440p @ 360Hz with "PULSAR" technology and something the company will reportedly call a "1000Hz effect". Lastly, we have a new 24.1-inch TN panel @ 400Hz with an unknown resolution.

The post from ITHome when translated, teases: "all new models will adopt AGON's updated design optimizations, feature a new OSD menu, and support customizable physical buttons. The AI gaming function will automatically adjust game visuals based on the type of game being played".

The new "PULSAR" technology looks like a reference to the AGON AG276QSG, which was announced back in September 2024, but never made it to the consumer market. The "G-SYNC PULSAR" technology is a special technology that offers "1000Hz clarity" which is why AOC's purported 27-inch 1440p @ 360Hz gaming monitor will have a "1000Hz effect".