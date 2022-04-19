All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound: 2689MHz GPU, GDDR6 @ 17.5Gbps

PowerColor's custom Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound has GPU boost clocks of 2689MHz, with 8GB of GDDR6 memopry at 17.5Gbps bandwidth.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 7:24 PM CDT
PowerColor's new custom Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound graphics card has been spotted, with some new information on the GPU and GDDR6 memory.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound: 2689MHz GPU, GDDR6 @ 17.5Gbps 02 | TweakTown.com
The new custom PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound graphics card has a faster Navi 23 GPU, with boost GPU clocks hitting up to 2689MHz on the PowerColor RX 6650 XT Hellhound. The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT reference GPU clocks will have boost clocks of up to 2635MHz, for comparison.

AMD was rumored to have used faster GDDR6 memory at 18Gbps, but it looks like we'll be getting slightly slower clocks with the PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound to have 8GB of GDDR6 at 17.5Gbps with up to 280GB/sec of bandwidth (this is up from the 256GB/sec on the RX 6600 XT and its 8GB GDDR6 at 16Gbps).

PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound: 2689MHz GPU, GDDR6 @ 17.5Gbps 01 | TweakTown.com

The PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound graphics card is powered by a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, with a release of May 10 -- alongside the other new Radeon RX 6x50 XT series GPUs.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

