PowerColor Radeon RX 6750 XT Red Devil teased, coming soon

AMD's new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs arrive in May, with PowerColor's new custom Radeon RX 6750 XT Red Devil teased ahead of the launch.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Apr 10 2022 10:59 PM CDT
AMD is gearing up for its mid-range Radeon RX 6750 XT refresh GPU launch, which is reportedly taking place on May 10 -- where the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT will also reportedly be introduced.

Ahead of the launch, PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6750 XT Red Devil has been teased with a new filing with the RAA on March 29. The listing doesn't tell us much, as it is listed as the "AXRX 6750XT 12GBD6-3DHEOC". You can see the "6750XT" there and "12GB" as well, and "OC" of course -- so an overclocked Radeon RX 6750 XT with 12GB of GDDR6 (non-X) from PowerColor.

Inside, the Radeon RX 6750 XT will be using the Navi 22 GPU which has 2560 Stream Processors and 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory bus. AMD is refreshing all of its new GPUs with 18Gbps GDDR6 memory (up from 16Gbps on the other cards) which includes the lower-end Radeon RX 6650 XT, the Radeon RX 6750 XT, and the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics cards.

AMD is expected to launch its new Radeon RX 6000 series refresh GPUs on May 10.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

