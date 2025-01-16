AMD teases RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 XT launch event, no date given

We're still waiting for AMD to lift the lid on RDNA 4 and give us specs, performance, and other information on its new Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 XT launch and reveal have, so far, been confusing for PC gamers. Granted, we've all been citing rumors, leaks, and credible inside sources for months surrounding RDNA 4's big reveal - but all we got at CES 2025 was a little teaser and word that more information was coming sometime in Q1 2025.

AMD's RDNA 4 announcement at CES 2025 was brief.

Compared to months of leaked specs, performance expectations, and even credible rumors that the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 would launch on January 24, that date is looking increasingly unlikely as the days go by. What we officially know about RDNA 4 is the following: there will be no flagship or halo product this generation; instead, the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 will compete against the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti/4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 5070/4070.

Still, AMD's RDNA 4 CES strategy was weird because we went hands-on with several new RDNA 4 GPUs at the show, from GIGABYTE to ASUS to PowerColor and ASRock. There are reports of cards already being sold by retailers in several countries. The good news is that we should be getting an RDNA 4 reveal very soon.

During a recent 'Meet the Experts' webinar (via Videocardz), backed up by AMD's lead gaming marketer Frank Azor, AMD notes that RDNA 4 will be getting its event and that the lack of spotlight at CES came down to not getting lost in a sea of announcements - including NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series. "Stay tuned, it won't be a long time before you'd be hearing more about it in the near future," AMD's Donny Woligroski said during the webinar.

Of course, the speculation is that AMD pulled the RDNA 4 CES reveal at the last minute because the GeForce RTX 5070's price point was $549 - a lot lower than people expected. However, it's not all doom and gloom at Team Red, as the Radeon RX 9070 XT's performance is rumored to be close to the GeForce RTX 4080. If it hits around $500 USD, it could be the mid-range game changer we've all wanted to see from AMD in recent years.

Again, speculation. Officially, RDNA 4 is launching sometime in Q1 2025.