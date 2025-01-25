PowerColor intros Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper GPUs: RDNA 4 coming in March

TL;DR: PowerColor has announced its Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper graphics cards, featuring custom RDNA 4 designs. The Hellhound Edition includes a triple-fan cooling setup and updated logos, while the Reaper Edition has a plain design with similar cooling. Both models offer 3 DisplayPort and 1 HDMI outputs. Specifications from AMD are pending. PowerColor has announced its Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper graphics cards, featuring custom RDNA 4 designs. The Hellhound Edition includes a triple-fan cooling setup and updated logos, while the Reaper Edition has a plain design with similar cooling. Both models offer 3 DisplayPort and 1 HDMI outputs. Specifications from AMD are pending.

PowerColor has just made its Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper graphics cards official, with the custom RDNA 4 cards turning up on the company's official website.

The folks over at VideoCardz spotted PowerColor's new Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper graphics cards, showing their designs, but no official specifications from AMD just yet. First up we've got the Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound Edition, with a triple-fan cooling setup and a huge heatsink.

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound Edition graphics card comes in 2.5-slot side, with the fans to the left and right having the Hellhound logo, while the PowerColor logo is on the center fan (which has been updated since the last RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs). We've also got 3 x DisplayPort and 1 x HDMI for video output (expect these to be DP2.1 + HDMI 2.1 ports).

Moving onto the Radeon RX 9070 XT Reaper Edition graphics card, with rounder edges at the top, and a very plain look and style with the triple-fan cooler featuring 3 x PowerColor logos (no Reaper logos here, folks). It's also a 2.5-slot card with the same 3 x DP and 1 x HDMI ports on the back for I/O.

We should expect different GPU clocks for the PowerColor Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper Edition graphics cards, with the Hellhound shipping with higher GPU clocks, and the Reaper with slightly lower GPU boost clocks from the custom RDNA 4 cards. I do wonder what the overclocking will be like on RDNA 4, and between the Hellhound and Reaper cards from PowerColor... but we've got until March to find out.