Video Cards & GPUs

PowerColor intros Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper GPUs: RDNA 4 coming in March

PowerColor announces its new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper graphics cards: custom RDNA 4 cards with triple-fan cooler.

PowerColor intros Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper GPUs: RDNA 4 coming in March
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: PowerColor has announced its Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper graphics cards, featuring custom RDNA 4 designs. The Hellhound Edition includes a triple-fan cooling setup and updated logos, while the Reaper Edition has a plain design with similar cooling. Both models offer 3 DisplayPort and 1 HDMI outputs. Specifications from AMD are pending.

PowerColor has just made its Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper graphics cards official, with the custom RDNA 4 cards turning up on the company's official website.

PowerColor intros Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper GPUs: RDNA 4 coming in March 402
9
PowerColor intros Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper GPUs: RDNA 4 coming in March 403PowerColor intros Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper GPUs: RDNA 4 coming in March 404

The folks over at VideoCardz spotted PowerColor's new Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper graphics cards, showing their designs, but no official specifications from AMD just yet. First up we've got the Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound Edition, with a triple-fan cooling setup and a huge heatsink.

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound Edition graphics card comes in 2.5-slot side, with the fans to the left and right having the Hellhound logo, while the PowerColor logo is on the center fan (which has been updated since the last RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs). We've also got 3 x DisplayPort and 1 x HDMI for video output (expect these to be DP2.1 + HDMI 2.1 ports).

PowerColor intros Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper GPUs: RDNA 4 coming in March 406
9
PowerColor intros Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper GPUs: RDNA 4 coming in March 407PowerColor intros Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper GPUs: RDNA 4 coming in March 408

Moving onto the Radeon RX 9070 XT Reaper Edition graphics card, with rounder edges at the top, and a very plain look and style with the triple-fan cooler featuring 3 x PowerColor logos (no Reaper logos here, folks). It's also a 2.5-slot card with the same 3 x DP and 1 x HDMI ports on the back for I/O.

We should expect different GPU clocks for the PowerColor Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound and Reaper Edition graphics cards, with the Hellhound shipping with higher GPU clocks, and the Reaper with slightly lower GPU boost clocks from the custom RDNA 4 cards. I do wonder what the overclocking will be like on RDNA 4, and between the Hellhound and Reaper cards from PowerColor... but we've got until March to find out.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

