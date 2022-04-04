All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD also delays, RDNA 2 refresh aren't coming until May 10 now

AMD's upcoming RDNA 2 refresh GPUs delayed: Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT graphics cards dropping on May 10 now.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 4 2022 6:29 PM CDT
AMD was gearing up for its big RDNA 2 refresh on April 20, but that has been delayed according to the latest rumors -- with a new RDNA 2 refresh launch of May 10 -- just over a month from now.

AMD also delays, RDNA 2 refresh aren't coming until May 10 now 01 | TweakTown.com

We can expect AMD to unleash a trio of new all-black Radeon RX 6000 series refresh GPUs, led by the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card. After that, we'll have the Radeon RX 6750 XT and the lower-end Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards.

AMD will be splashing out with faster GDDR6 memory clocked at 18Gbps, up from the 16Gbps GDDR6 on the Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. The new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT rocks a huge design just like the current Radeon RX 6900 XT has, but we should expect a big chunk of performance on top of the RX 6900 XT (like the new RTX 3090 Ti offers over the RTX 3090).

AMD will be offering a higher 350W TDP (over the 330W of the default TDP on the reference RX 6900 XT) while custom Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics cards should have higher TDPs that should push it closer to the RTX 3090 Ti and its new hunger for power.

I can't wait, we're only a few weeks away from May 10 when AMD will unleash its new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs with the exciting new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

