ZADAK unveils SPARK RGB DDR5 memory, up to 32GB kits of DDR5-6400

ZADAK unveils its new SPARK RGB DDR5 gaming memory, available in 16GB and 32GB kits at speeds of between DDR5-5200, and DDR5-6400.

ZADAK has just announced the launch of its new SPARK RGB DDR5 desktop gaming RAM, marking ZADAK's very first entry into the DDR5 market.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ZADAK SPARK RGB DDR5 gaming memory comes in both 16GB and 32GB kits, with speeds of between DDR5-5200 and DDR5-6400. ZADAK is using a matte white look with a frosted texture, with "gem-like" decorations.

ZADAK explains: "The SPARK RGB DDR5 gaming memory module features a matte white exterior with a frosted texture. The top of the module features a slender aluminum alloy dissipation array that releases heat from the heat sink. And the staggered design of the materials presents a hollow light-guide effect with gem-like decorations. The eye is inevitably drawn to the gem shape set in the center of the heat sink, which shows off the dynamic multi-zone RGB lighting. This stunning aesthetic will give it a place of honor in any high-end gaming rig".

As for the specifics of ZADAK's new SPARK RGB DDR5 gaming memory, we're looking at 4 different speed range options: from 5200MHz 1.25V at 38-38-38-84 to 40-40-40-84 6400MHz 1.35V.