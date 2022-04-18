ZADAK unveils SPARK RGB DDR5 memory, up to 32GB kits of DDR5-6400
ZADAK unveils its new SPARK RGB DDR5 gaming memory, available in 16GB and 32GB kits at speeds of between DDR5-5200, and DDR5-6400.
ZADAK has just announced the launch of its new SPARK RGB DDR5 desktop gaming RAM, marking ZADAK's very first entry into the DDR5 market.
The new ZADAK SPARK RGB DDR5 gaming memory comes in both 16GB and 32GB kits, with speeds of between DDR5-5200 and DDR5-6400. ZADAK is using a matte white look with a frosted texture, with "gem-like" decorations.
ZADAK explains: "The SPARK RGB DDR5 gaming memory module features a matte white exterior with a frosted texture. The top of the module features a slender aluminum alloy dissipation array that releases heat from the heat sink. And the staggered design of the materials presents a hollow light-guide effect with gem-like decorations. The eye is inevitably drawn to the gem shape set in the center of the heat sink, which shows off the dynamic multi-zone RGB lighting. This stunning aesthetic will give it a place of honor in any high-end gaming rig".
As for the specifics of ZADAK's new SPARK RGB DDR5 gaming memory, we're looking at 4 different speed range options: from 5200MHz 1.25V at 38-38-38-84 to 40-40-40-84 6400MHz 1.35V.
