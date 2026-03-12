V-COLOR's new 1+1 Value Pack DDR5 memory includes one working module and one 'RGB Filler'

V-COLOR will sell its Manta DDR5 XSky and XFinity DDR5 memory in new 1+1 kits that include one working module and an RGB Filler for that dual-DIMM look.

TL;DR: V-COLOR introduces affordable DDR5 memory kits combining one active module with an RGB filler to mimic dual-DIMM aesthetics, addressing rising DDR5 prices. These 16GB and 24GB kits, optimized for AMD Ryzen gaming systems, offer up to 30% better performance than dual DDR4 setups and will be globally available soon.

It's no secret that the unprecedented memory crisis and supply constraints affecting the consumer market have made building a new gaming PC or upgrading an existing rig much more expensive than before. And that's putting it mildly, as we've all watched the price of 32GB DDR5 memory kits increase dramatically in recent months.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

And with that, V-COLOR is launching a new line of DDR5 memory specifically for gamers seeking a flexible, affordable solution for upgrading an existing rig or building a new gaming PC. And it's doing so by introducing new DDR5 memory kits with "one active DDR5 memory module" and one matching "RGB Filler module." This allows gamers to achieve a dual-DIMM look with RGB, albeit with only one of the two modules containing actual working memory.

This "1+1 DDR5 Memory and RGB Filler NON-DRAM Solution" is an interesting approach to the rising costs of DDR5 memory. V-COLOR is set to offer 24GB and 16GB DDR5 memory plus RGB Filler kits, with the company stating that they're "well suited for AMD Ryzen" systems powered by PC gaming champs like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D, where a single DDR5 module is a practical solution for most gaming workloads.

3

In fact, according to V-COLOR, a single DDR5 module from one of its "1+1" kits can deliver up to 30% more gaming performance than an older setup with dual DDR4 modules. Again, it's an interesting product and one that V-COLOR confirms was born from "current DRAM market conditions."

V-COLOR Manta DDR5 XSky and XFinity "1+1" kits are set to be available globally in 16GB and 24GB capacities soon, including online retailer Newegg in the U.S. In addition to maintaining that dual-DIMM look, these kits also support a "2+2" configuration for those wanting that full four-DIMM RGB look.