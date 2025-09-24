Origin Code intros high-capacity VORTEX DDR5 kits: up to 256GB, with active triple-fan cooling

US-based memory manufacturer Origin Code has just unveiled its new VORTEX DDR5 memory modules, with a high-capacity 256GB kit that features an active triple-fan cooler. Check it out:
Origin Code says its new VORTEX DDR5 memory redefines what high-end memory can be by infusing cutting-edge features with a sleek design, a breakthrough in thermal management, and a "fresh approach" to how components work together inside of today's most powerful systems. The company has its new VORTEX DDR5 memory available in four different flavors:
- 6200 MT/s CL26 32 GB (16 GB x 2)
- 6000 MT/s CL26 (Dual EXPO Profiles, P2: 8000 MT/s CL36) 48 GB (24 GB x 2)
- 6000 MT/s CL26 192 GB (48 GB x 4)
- 6000 MT/s CL30 256 GB (64 GB x 4)
- Revolutionizing Memory Cooling for Extreme Experience: The VORTEX DDR5 features an innovative triple 4020 (40 mm x 40 mm x 20 mm) dual-ball bearing fan module, delivering 22.5 CFM of airflow for efficient heat dissipation. The dual-ball bearing design minimizes friction to provide whisper-quiet operation and long-lasting durability even under heavy loads, such as AI computations or extreme gaming.
- Paired with the patented "Scale Cut Cooling Fin" structure, the VORTEX's advanced cooling solution achieves up to 39.8% higher heat dissipation. The ScaleCut Cooling Fin features ultra-thin 0.75 mm double-beveled recesses that maximize surface area and optimize airflow dynamics. This precision-engineered design significantly enhances heat transfer, channeling airflow directly to critical heat zones with precision, resulting in an extraordinary cooling effect.
- Strength and Style in One Package: Crafted from a high-grade aluminum alloy, the VORTEX DDR5 isn't just powerful-it looks the part. Its mirror-like finish catches the light, giving your PC a modern, high-tech edge. Sleek and understated, yet bold enough to make a statement, the VORTEX is the perfect visual upgrade for any high-end gaming rig or professional workstation.
- Performance That Powers the Future of Computing: VORTEX DDR5 memory is built for today's most demanding tasks-from powering complex AI and creating stunning 3D content to delivering a seamless experience in the most competitive games. It's engineered for flawless speed and rock-solid reliability, no matter how much you push your PC.
- Availability and Additional Information: Additional information on the new brand and its products will be released in mid-October. Please stay tuned for an update with full details, including price and availability.