Origin Code intros high-capacity VORTEX DDR5 kits: up to 256GB, with active triple-fan cooling

US-based memory manufacturer Origin Code has just unveiled its new VORTEX DDR5 memory modules, with a high-capacity 256GB kit that features an active triple-fan cooler. Check it out:

Origin Code says its new VORTEX DDR5 memory redefines what high-end memory can be by infusing cutting-edge features with a sleek design, a breakthrough in thermal management, and a "fresh approach" to how components work together inside of today's most powerful systems. The company has its new VORTEX DDR5 memory available in four different flavors:

6200 MT/s CL26 32 GB (16 GB x 2)

6000 MT/s CL26 (Dual EXPO Profiles, P2: 8000 MT/s CL36) 48 GB (24 GB x 2)

6000 MT/s CL26 192 GB (48 GB x 4)

6000 MT/s CL30 256 GB (64 GB x 4)

