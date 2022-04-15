All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sean Murray hypes new game: 'it's so ambitious it's almost impossible'

We've been here before: No Man's Sky developer Sean Murray is hyping up Hello Games' next game, which is massively ambitious.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Apr 15 2022 4:10 PM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Apr 15 2022 4:15 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Years after controversy, Sean Murray is once again hyping up his next game...which is said to be so ambitious it might be impossible.

Sean Murray hypes new game: 'it's so ambitious it's almost impossible' 121 | TweakTown.com

Sean Murray has been talking up his new project for a while now. The game, which isn't No Man's Sky 2, has yet to be announced, but we first reported on it back in 2019.

Back then Murray used similar vernacular to describe the game, too: "We've got something else going on at the studio. It's exciting, and it's unfortunately going to be ambitious," said at the time.

Now three years later, Murray tells IGN something similar about the game:

"Similar to No Man's Sky, it's the kind of project that even if we had a thousand people working on it, it'd still seem impossible. For a while now we've been working on something pretty ambitious in the background. It's a small team but we like it that way,"Murray presently said.

So...what could it be? Some sort of online-driven live game, this time with monetization?

In any case, Hello Games shows no signs of slowing down on No Man's Sky. The 2016 sci-fi sim represents one of gaming's biggest comeback stories that continues delivering massive value with new content. In fact, Hello Games just launched a new expansion for No Man's Sky called Outlaws, which offers pirate attacks and a ton more features.

Buy at Amazon

No Man's Sky - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.99
$17.99$14.98$15.64
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/15/2022 at 4:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.