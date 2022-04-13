No Man Sky's new Outlaws update: pirate underworld, ship raids, more

Hello Games' new update for No Man's Sky lets you be a swashbuckling outlaw, the new Outlaws update is the biggest yet... again.

No Man's Sky was quite the mess when it launched, but you've really, really got to give it to the team at Hello Games... they have delivered, and then delivered, and continue to deliver new content into No Man's Sky at a rate that other developers should admire. The latest, is called Outlaws.

The new Outlaws update for No Man's Sky gives players missions where you can secure black market technology, and other goods from ships by being a pirate. It is a different element to the game, a completely different element, and brings Star Wars + Star Citizen + Sea of Thieves vibes into the game.

No Man Sky's new Outlaws update introduces a plethora of new things: outlaw space stations, cloth simulation (which looks great), an outlaw story, smuggling, solar ships, you can recruit wingmen, there are plentary frigates, improved space combat, forged passports, more ship slots, bounty missions, and planetary pirate raids. Who can complain about that, especially given it's free.

The list of optimizations and bug fixes is freaking extensive as well, with the team saying they have introduced "several very significant memory optimisations, improving stability and performance especially on base consoles". Not only that, but the Outlaws update for No Man's Sky also introduces a "significant optimisation to texture memory usage".

If you want to deep dive into everything about the No Man's Sky Outlaws update, check out the official No Man's Sky website here.