All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

No Man Sky's new Outlaws update: pirate underworld, ship raids, more

Hello Games' new update for No Man's Sky lets you be a swashbuckling outlaw, the new Outlaws update is the biggest yet... again.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 9:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

No Man's Sky was quite the mess when it launched, but you've really, really got to give it to the team at Hello Games... they have delivered, and then delivered, and continue to deliver new content into No Man's Sky at a rate that other developers should admire. The latest, is called Outlaws.

The new Outlaws update for No Man's Sky gives players missions where you can secure black market technology, and other goods from ships by being a pirate. It is a different element to the game, a completely different element, and brings Star Wars + Star Citizen + Sea of Thieves vibes into the game.

No Man Sky's new Outlaws update introduces a plethora of new things: outlaw space stations, cloth simulation (which looks great), an outlaw story, smuggling, solar ships, you can recruit wingmen, there are plentary frigates, improved space combat, forged passports, more ship slots, bounty missions, and planetary pirate raids. Who can complain about that, especially given it's free.

The list of optimizations and bug fixes is freaking extensive as well, with the team saying they have introduced "several very significant memory optimisations, improving stability and performance especially on base consoles". Not only that, but the Outlaws update for No Man's Sky also introduces a "significant optimisation to texture memory usage".

No Man Sky's new Outlaws update: pirate underworld, ship raids, more 19 | TweakTown.comNo Man Sky's new Outlaws update: pirate underworld, ship raids, more 20 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 38 IMAGES
No Man Sky's new Outlaws update: pirate underworld, ship raids, more 21 | TweakTown.comNo Man Sky's new Outlaws update: pirate underworld, ship raids, more 22 | TweakTown.com

If you want to deep dive into everything about the No Man's Sky Outlaws update, check out the official No Man's Sky website here.

Buy at Amazon

No Man's Sky Beyond PS4 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2022 at 9:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nomanssky.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.