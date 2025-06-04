No Man's Sky Beacon Switch 2 update: 1440p 30FPS TV mode confirmed, 1080p 40FPS handheld

No Man's Sky is getting a free Switch 2 upgrade included with the game's big new Beacon title update, and Hello Games details the new Switch 2 features.

No Man's Sky gets a free Switch 2 upgrade when the new Nintendo console launches, and the devs at Hello Games give players an idea of what to expect from the Beacon update.

Tomorrow, Nintendo launches its new 4K-ready Switch 2 console. The new horsepower upgrades mean the Switch 2 can now push more demanding gameplay and enables a new level of fidelity and functionality within Switch 1 games.

That's the case with No Man's Sky, which is getting a free next-gen upgrade on Switch 2 (for reference, Nintendo has opted to charge extra for Switch 2 upgrades of some previously-released Switch 1 games). The Switch 2 upgrade is coming as part of the game's new Beacon title update which adds full-scale online multiplayer to the Switch version of No Man's Sky, along with 9 years of free content updates.

Other bonuses include some hefty optimizations that sees Hello Games tweaking the system's capabilities. As a result, we see No Man's Sky running at 1080p 40FPS with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), DLSS, and Dynamic Super Resolution (DRS) enabled.

Cross-save

Cross-play for "seamless experience" across devices

1080p 40FPS VRR+DLSS+DRS (Handheld Mode)

1440p at 30FPS (DLSS + DRS TV Mode)

Rendering "significantly more" at a much higher resolution

Increased frame rates

High resolution 4K texture support

New settlement content with individual inhabitants

UI is "super crisp" with touchscreen and gyro control integration

All previous content updates

"For the last year we've had this little secret room hiding some Switch 2 dev-kits from Nintendo. New platforms are always exciting and our small team has loved pushing the new hardware to its limits," said Hello Games founder Sean Murray.

"When we undertook the challenge of getting No Man's Sky onto Switch 1, it was a bit of a technical miracle. We were right at the edge of what was possible. Our Switch 2 Edition is a huge leap forward from there."

No Man's Sky is currently available at a -60% discount the Nintendo eShop for $24. Check below for more info on Beacon, check below.