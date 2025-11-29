Light No Fire, the new fantasy RPG sim from No Man's Sky dev, may still be in pre-production

Light No Fire, the new multiplayer fantasy sim from No Man's Sky developer Hello Games, may be a long ways away from release.
Light No Fire took the world by storm with its reveal at The Game Awards 2024. The new sim sees Hello Games trading sci-fi tech for sword-and-board fantasy; instead of flying around in spaceships, players will ride dragons Targaryen-style in Light No Fire. And it's also quite sizable, with Hello Games saying that the game's world is set on a "planet the size of Earth."
Fans are excited about Light No Fire, but it could be a while before the game is out. In a recent studio update, Hello Games CEO Sean Murray says that there's a small group working on Light No Fire in the background while the core focus remains on No Man's Sky.
"In the background, another tiny team at Hello is continuing at pace on our next labor of love, Light No Fire, and we know a lot of you are keen to hear more," Murray said.
"For now, it suffices to say that I am really pleased with the progress we are making and I think it's going to be something really special."
This could indicate the project is still in pre-production phases, but it all depends on the cadence, budgeting, and overall plans at the studio. Developers sometimes release early footage of games that are still in pre-production in order to drive up hype and excitement for the projects, however given Hello Games' relatively small and agile teams, it's possible they could get something put together more quickly than others.
For now we'll have to wait to see what exactly happens, but creating something that will serve the No Man's Sky audience may require a significant time investment at Hello Games. This could mean Light No Fire is maybe 2-3 years away from release.
Check below for more info about Light No Fire:
Light No Fire is a game about adventure, building, survival and exploration together. Set on a fantasy planet the size of Earth, it brings the depth of a role playing game to the freedom of a survival sandbox.
- A Multiplayer Earth - Carve a life together. Meet players from across the globe, build a life, explore and survive together. Construct persistent buildings and communities, or strike out alone to discover the world for others.
- A Procedural Earth - A truly open world, with no boundaries at a scale never attempted before. A massively varied and dense planet filled with immersive biomes, unique enemies and valuable resources to discover.
- A Fantasy Earth - Light No Fire presents you with an ancient earth to uncover. One where you're not the hero. Thick with lore, mystery and a constant fight for survival. Inspired by the adventure, charm and imagination that we love from classic fantasy.
- An Unexplored Earth - Every mountain can be climbed, and below them lie endless vistas, oceans and continents perhaps no others have seen. Who will climb the tallest mountains, who will find the deepest sea? Set sail across vast oceans and rivers, ride wild beasts through fantastical landscapes, fly dragons over undiscovered landscapes.