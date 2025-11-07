Mass Effect's Normandy starship returns to No Man's Sky in celebration of N7 Day

It's N7 Day, and to celebrate, Hello Games and BioWare have teamed up to bring Mass Effect's legendary SSV SR1 Normandy starship back to No Man's Sky.

TL;DR: No Man's Sky is reintroducing the iconic Mass Effect SSV Normandy SR1 through the Beachhead Expedition from Nov 7-18, celebrating N7 Day with BioWare and EA. Additional expeditions run through January, while Hello Games promises more free content and updates for 2026.

Mass Effect's Normandy ship is returning alongside the Beachhead Expedition, Hello Games has announced.

Starting today, the iconic SSV Normandy SR1 will swoop into No Man's Sky once again. Hello Games is re-running the Beachhead Expedition to celebrate N7 Day, allowing players to add the Normandy frigate to their fleet. Beachhead's second run will be from today, Nov 7 - Nov 18.

To celebrate N7 Day, we are again collaborating with our friends at BioWare and EA to run the Beachhead expedition, and offer the No Man's Sky community another opportunity to claim the legendary SSV Normandy SR1. We've welcomed many new Travellers to No Man's Sky since the Normandy's last appearance in the Euclid galaxy, so we hope this news comes as a welcome surprise to our fellow Mass Effect fans!

"We remain THE BIGGEST Mass Effect fans and I can't describe how happy this makes us," Hello Games' Sean Murray said on Twitter.

The Normandy first showed up in No Man's Sky when the Mass Effect Legendary Edition trilogy remaster was released in 2021, and now the Beachhead Expedition is back in time to give fans a bit of a spark for the holidays.

Hello Games will also be re-running other expeditions, including:

Titan: 19th Nov - 2nd Dec

Relics: 3rd Dec - 16th Dec

Corvette: 17th Dec - 30th Dec

Breach: 31st Dec - 13th Jan

The studio says that 2026 will bring even more free content to No Man's Sky: "This has been an inspiring, exciting year for No Man's Sky, and we already have so much more content planned and in active development. We can't wait to share it with you."