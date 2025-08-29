No Man's Sky Voyagers: New corvette ship, recruit friends as crew mates, new engine tech

No Man's Sky's new Voyagers update pushes the space sim to new heights by allowing friends to team up online and build and crew a starship together.

TL;DR: No Man's Sky Voyagers update (Version 6.0) introduces ship building, online crew collaboration, a new corvette class, and spacesuit-based exploration. It enhances multiplayer gameplay and tech optimizations, laying groundwork for Hello Games' upcoming title, Light No Fire. The update is available on all platforms with the base game discounted.

Hello Games just released another major update for No Man's Sky that adds new features like ship building, online crews with friends, a new corvette ship class, and ship-free space exploration.

11 11

VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES

No Man's Sky Voyagers updates the game to Version 6.0, bringing a slew of new features to the space sim. Gamers can now team up together as crewmates on the same ship while playing online, and even build their vessels together with the new craft customization options.

In a bold new step for a game that seems to just one-up itself at every turn, No Man's Sky is now letting players explore the cosmos in their spacesuits. Well...you can float around at least, but more things might come of this in the future.

"What if you could build your own ship? Get up and walk around, mid-flight? Build a crew of friends and adventure together? Your ship is maybe the most important character in No Man's Sky," Hello Games founder Sean Murray said in an update clip.

"Building your own ship, decorating it with friends--your own space that you share together, everyone with their own roles...it feels really special."

What's even more interesting is that Voyagers packs in some big optimizations under the hood, and we don't just mean offering DLSS4 support or upgrading the PSVR2 version of No Man's Sky via PSSR on the PS5 Pro.

Murray confirms that Voyagers is laying the technological framework for Hello Games' next game, Light No Fire, which looks to be a fantasy sword and sorcery version of No Man's Sky complete with dragons, giant hulking ogres, and stag mounts.

"It's actually pretty insane what's going on behind the scenes to make all of that work. In our other game, Light No Fire, you have these real oceans to navigate, you need boats and crews. This tech is being developed for both games."

No Man's Sky Voyagers is out now on all platforms, and the base game is currently on sale at a discount.