First solar eclipse of 2022 will happen in April, NASA reveals date

NASA has confirmed the first solar eclipse of 2022 will occur in April, revealing the date and the locations for viewing.

NASA has taken to its blog and social channels to announce the date of the first solar eclipse of 2022 and where it can be seen.

The space agency explains that on April 30, 2022, at 2:45 p.m. EDT the first solar eclipse of 2022 will happen and will be visible across parts of the Antarctic, the southern tip of South America the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. The solar eclipse will reach its maximum at 4:41 p.m. EDT and will end at 6:37 p.m. EDT. So, what is a solar eclipse exactly?

NASA explains that a solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. A shadow is cast on the Earth during a solar eclipse, and in the coming instance, on April 30, there will be a maximum of 54% of the sun covered by the moon, making this solar eclipse a "partial solar eclipse". The April 30 solar eclipse is the first of two solar eclipses expected to happen in 2022, with the second being on October 25.

