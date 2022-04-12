All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
First solar eclipse of 2022 will happen in April, NASA reveals date

NASA has confirmed the first solar eclipse of 2022 will occur in April, revealing the date and the locations for viewing.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 2:02 AM CDT
NASA has taken to its blog and social channels to announce the date of the first solar eclipse of 2022 and where it can be seen.

The space agency explains that on April 30, 2022, at 2:45 p.m. EDT the first solar eclipse of 2022 will happen and will be visible across parts of the Antarctic, the southern tip of South America the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. The solar eclipse will reach its maximum at 4:41 p.m. EDT and will end at 6:37 p.m. EDT. So, what is a solar eclipse exactly?

NASA explains that a solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. A shadow is cast on the Earth during a solar eclipse, and in the coming instance, on April 30, there will be a maximum of 54% of the sun covered by the moon, making this solar eclipse a "partial solar eclipse". The April 30 solar eclipse is the first of two solar eclipses expected to happen in 2022, with the second being on October 25.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, solarsystem.nasa.gov, timeanddate.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

