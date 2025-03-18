All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA confirms detection of carbon, oxygen, and iron within nearby planet atmospheres

NASA's Webb telescope has captured images of multiple planets in a nearby star system, confirming that Webb can infer exoplanet atmospheres' chemistry.

TL;DR: NASA's Webb telescope has successfully captured images of several planets in a nearby star system, demonstrating its capability to analyze the chemical composition of exoplanet atmospheres.

NASA has confirmed the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the world's most powerful space telescope, has captured direct images of multiple exoplanets within Earth's galactic neighborhood.

The space agency has taken to its blog to announce Webb has observed the planets within HR 8799, and through its imaging, it has gathered strong evidence that the system's four gas giant planets formed much like Jupiter and Saturn, which slowly built solid cores that eventually pulled in gas from a protoplanetary disk. The young star system is only located 130 light years away and has long been a target of planetary studies, given the age of HR8799 is only 30 million years old, which is just a fraction of our own solar system's 4.6 billion years old.

Webb's results have been published in The Astrophysical Journal. NASA explains in its blog post that gas giants can form in two ways. The first is by building solid cores with heavier elements that attract gas. The second is when particles of gas rapidly coalesce into massive objects from a young star's cooling disk. The first process is called core accretion, and the second is called disk instability. Webb's results indicate the planets within HR 8799 have taken the first route, and by understanding these processes, researchers can better distinguish between the two when hunting for more exoplanets while also contextualizing the evolution of our own solar system.

"By spotting these strong carbon dioxide features, we have shown there is a sizable fraction of heavier elements, like carbon, oxygen, and iron, in these planets' atmospheres," said William Balmer, of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. "Given what we know about the star they orbit, that likely indicates they formed via core accretion, which is an exciting conclusion for planets that we can directly see."

"Of the nearly 6,000 exoplanets discovered, few have been directly imaged, as even giant planets are many thousands of times fainter than their stars. The images of HR 8799 and 51 Eridani were made possible by Webb's NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) coronagraph, which blocks light from bright stars to reveal otherwise hidden worlds," writes NASA

"Our hope with this kind of research is to understand our own solar system, life, and ourselves in the comparison to other exoplanetary systems, so we can contextualize our existence," William Balmer, an astronomer at Johns Hopkins University who led the new research, said in a statement. "We want to take pictures of other solar systems and see how they're similar or different when compared to ours. From there, we can try to get a sense of how weird our solar system really is - or how normal."

NEWS SOURCES:science.nasa.gov, mashable.com

