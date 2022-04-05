GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000
We teamed up with Sabrent to giveaway one of its impressive 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSDs worth $2000 to one lucky person!
New Giveaway!
Global entry! We have teamed up with Sabrent to give away one of its awesome 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSDs worth $2000 to one lucky winner.
From our preview: So, is it the new King of SSDs? Overall, despite our heavily weighted tendency to prioritize user experience above all, its throughput, TLC flash, and unparalleled capacity compel us to declare it such. As we've explained before, there comes the point where capacity takes the lead as the primary factor related to user experience, provided the SSD can also deliver throughput at Elite levels. Sabrent's 8TB Rocket 4 Plus does just that, and therefore we consider it worthy of the title.
We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. We consider a user experience score of 11K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. While not TT Elite in terms of user experience, it's still the new King of SSDs simply because it is the one SSD we would choose above all others.
Well, the time is neigh. The King of SSDs will be available in retail form very soon. The drive, even in ES form, gives us extreme satisfaction. That kind of satisfaction that can only come from owning the best there is and knowing there is nothing else like it. At its expected price point, Sabrent's 8TB Rocket 4 Plus will be quite the investment, but as we see it, worth every penny.
How to Win
- Step 1 - Like our Facebook Fan Page.
- Step 2 - Like Sabrent's Facebook Fan Page.
- Step 3 - Subscribe to our newsletter. Ensure you double opt in and confirm your subscription. If you are already subscribed, there is no need to subscribe again.
- Step 4 - Subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you are already subscribed, there is no need to subscribe again.
- Step 5 - Like this post at Facebook. You can share it if you wish, but we are NOT asking you to share it.
- Step 6 - Make a comment on the same post at Facebook. Only tag your friends if you deem it totally necessary - tagging friends is NOT a requirement.
- Step 7 - Sit back and hope you are a winner - good luck! Do note, all the above items will be confirmed to make sure you followed the requests, if you get selected as the winner.
Disclaimer
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.
- The giveaway runs from April 5th, 2022 until April 13th, 2022 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
- We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
- If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
- For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Bloober Team revenues up nearly 300% on best-selling The Medium game
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Halo Master Chief Collection isn't getting BR either