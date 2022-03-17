AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 driver packs Radeon Super Resolution tech

AMD has officially launched its new Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology, teased its next-gen FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) and now launched its new Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 driver... which packs RSR tech support, right now.

The new Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 driver has its star: Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology, which is a new "in-driver spatial upscaling feature that is built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX™ Super ResolutionGD-187 technology. It delivers near-native resolution and increased performance across thousands of games that run in exclusive full screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer discrete graphics".

You can download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 drivers right here (537MB download).

AMD has also updated its AMD Link Play feature, which now lets 4 users connect to an AMD Radeon GPU-powered PC from an Android- or Windows-based PC, phone, tablet, or TV... so you can play local multiplayer games together. Very cool.

Features of AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 drivers: