AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 driver packs Radeon Super Resolution tech
AMD releases its new Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 drivers, including support for its just-launched Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) tech.
AMD has officially launched its new Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology, teased its next-gen FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) and now launched its new Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 driver... which packs RSR tech support, right now.
The new Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 driver has its star: Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology, which is a new "in-driver spatial upscaling feature that is built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX™ Super ResolutionGD-187 technology. It delivers near-native resolution and increased performance across thousands of games that run in exclusive full screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer discrete graphics".
- You can download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 drivers right here (537MB download).
AMD has also updated its AMD Link Play feature, which now lets 4 users connect to an AMD Radeon GPU-powered PC from an Android- or Windows-based PC, phone, tablet, or TV... so you can play local multiplayer games together. Very cool.
- Read more: AMD launches Radeon Super Resolution in new GPU drivers tomorrow
- Read more: AMD: up to 70% perf gains with Radeon Super Resolution, drivers soon
- Read more: AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) tech: FSR upscaling for 'all' games
Features of AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.1 drivers:
- Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) Technology - RSR is an in-driver spatial upscaling feature built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. It delivered near-native resolution and increased performance across thousands of games in exclusive full-screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer discrete graphics.
- AMD Link - Updated AMD Link Play feature allows up to four users to connect to an AMD Radeon graphics-powered PC from an Android- or Windows-based PC, phone, tablet, or TV to play local multiplayer games. AMD Link also introduces customizable hotkeys, allowing gamers to use their devices to control their gaming experience. AMD Link is now accessible from the Microsoft store and can be downloaded as a standalone application on non-AMD-based PCs, inviting an even more comprehensive range of users and hardware to join a personal gaming cloud.
- Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS) - Bringing crispness and clarity to in-game visuals softened by upscaling and post-process. Users can now use the latest version of RIS to enhance visuals in video playback and other productivity applications with a single click.
- Faster Downloads - Saves time and reduces the driver download size when updating AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition directly from the application, downloading and installing only the files that need updating on the PC.
- Improved Toast Notifications - Provides users with a more precise snapshot of which key features are enabled or disabled whenever they launch a game.