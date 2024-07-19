Play Dota 2 competitively with an AMD GPU? Great news: Anti-Lag 2 support is live in new driver

Dota 2 becomes the second game to support Anti-Lag 2, the improved input latency reduction tech, joining Counter Strike 2 in that club.

AMD's latest graphics driver brings support for Anti-Lag 2 to a second game - namely Dota 2.

Dota 2 players with an AMD graphics card now have an extra edge

The tech first arrived in Counter Strike 2, and it reduces input lag (like the rival NVIDIA Reflex feature), so clearly enough it's an important addition for competitive online games - and with Adrenalin version 24.7.1 it's available for Dota 2 addicts, too.

Anti-Lag 2 offers the option to turn on an overlay on-screen that shows the latency of the game you're playing (hit ALT+SHIFT+L), then you can hold right CTRL down to see the difference between running the game with the tech on, or off. Pretty nifty, and hopefully it'll make a sizeable difference to Dota 2 gamers.

With Counter Strike 2, AMD boasted that Anti-Lag 2 could drive down latency by up to 40% - that was based on testing at 4K resolution, mind, with a Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card. Not many competitive gamers will be running at 4K, of course - well, no one will - but at 1080p you still get an up to 27% latency reduction according to AMD's own benchmarking (with a Ryzen 7 8700G CPU that has integrated Radeon 780M graphics).

Whatever the case, you should see a sizeable reduction and a more responsive game overall.

The catch with Anti-Lag 2 compared to the original take on the tech is that it has to be specifically coded into the game (like NVIDIA Reflex), which is why support is limited to just two games so far. More will be coming, of course, in time.

The new Adrenalin driver also packs support for a couple of new games - Zenless Zone Zero and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of Goddess. In the latter case, you're getting up to 16% faster frame rates with this latest GPU driver, which is a nice uplift.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of Goddess is in the spotlight due to NVIDIA adding it to the GeForce Now library this week, too. It's an interesting sounding release which is fashioned along the tower defense lines of Orcs Must Die, but with a Japanese theme.

Also noteworthy with this new driver is that AMD has incorporated HYPR-Tune support for another four games: Gray Zone Warfare, Lords of the Fallen, RoboCop: Rogue City, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

On top of all this, there are a bunch of bug fixes that include some solutions for stuttering issues with running Anti-Lag (the original tech) alongside AMD FSR 3 frame generation - and also improvements to Fortnite in DX12 to cure some stuttering, too.