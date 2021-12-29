AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) tech: FSR upscaling for 'all' games

AMD's new 'Radeon Super Resolution' or RSR technology teased: would provide FSR 1.0 for 'all' games through Radeon GPU drivers.

AMD is reportedly gearing up to announce its new Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology at CES 2022, which would enable FSR 1.0 in nearly "all" games.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to VideoCardz, RSR will be based on the FSR 1.0 algorithm and will work simply through the Radeon software drivers. This means that there won't be any need for proprietary super-resolution technology (like FSR, or DLSS) and now with RSR, wouldn't be required in the graphics pipeline.

There's another benefit here: no issues with the UI (user interface) in games, as they're usually rendered at the native resolution and can sometimes look a bit crappy with upscaling technology enabled. RSR won't require game developers to add support, as it'll work independently through the Radeon drivers.

AMD will reportedly be unleashing its exciting new Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology in January 2022, where I'm sure we'll have a reveal -- or at least a tease -- at CES 2022 next week.