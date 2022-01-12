All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD: up to 70% perf gains with Radeon Super Resolution, drivers soon

AMD says its new Radeon Super Resolution has driver-level support, saves game developers adding tech into their engine pipelines.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 12 2022 12:28 AM CST
AMD announced its new Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) image upscaling technology at CES 2022, with support planned for thousands of games.

AMD has teased some rather big performance improvements with its upcoming RSR technology, with an awesome sneak peak inside of its new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. In the new video (above) the company teases up to 70% performance gains using Radeon Super Resolution technology, upscaling the native 1440p resolution to 4K.

In Warframe, we're looking at up to 55% more performance -- 222FPS with native 4K and RSR off, while 346FPS with native 4K and RSR on -- impressive stuff. Although, you wouldn't tell the difference between 222FPS and 346FPS. AMD's new RSR is built on the foundations of FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) but with driver-level support, meaning game developers don't need to spend oodles of time getting AMD's new tech into their game engine pipelines.

AMD explains: "Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) is an in-driver upscaling feature that uses the same algorithm found in our AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology. Gamers can take advantage of Radeon Super Resolution to unleash new levels of performance on any compatible game".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

