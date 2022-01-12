AMD: up to 70% perf gains with Radeon Super Resolution, drivers soon

AMD says its new Radeon Super Resolution has driver-level support, saves game developers adding tech into their engine pipelines.

AMD announced its new Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) image upscaling technology at CES 2022, with support planned for thousands of games.

AMD has teased some rather big performance improvements with its upcoming RSR technology, with an awesome sneak peak inside of its new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. In the new video (above) the company teases up to 70% performance gains using Radeon Super Resolution technology, upscaling the native 1440p resolution to 4K.

In Warframe, we're looking at up to 55% more performance -- 222FPS with native 4K and RSR off, while 346FPS with native 4K and RSR on -- impressive stuff. Although, you wouldn't tell the difference between 222FPS and 346FPS. AMD's new RSR is built on the foundations of FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) but with driver-level support, meaning game developers don't need to spend oodles of time getting AMD's new tech into their game engine pipelines.

AMD explains: "Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) is an in-driver upscaling feature that uses the same algorithm found in our AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology. Gamers can take advantage of Radeon Super Resolution to unleash new levels of performance on any compatible game".

